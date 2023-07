KIEV — The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawieckistated that about a hundred fighters of the Wagner PMC group would move to the Belarusian city of Grodno, near the Polish and Lithuanian border. It is the area of ​​the so-called Suwalki corridor, a small strip of territory seventy kilometers long that connects Belarus to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad – small, but the source of many tensions with Russia and carefully monitored by NATO.

