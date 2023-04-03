This was stated on Telegram by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian paramilitary company

Russian forces hoisted the Russian flag over the municipal administration building of Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region. This was stated on Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian paramilitary company Wagner. Prigozhin specified that the flag bears the inscription “In memory of Vladlen Tatarsky”, a military correspondent who was killed yesterday in an explosion following an attack which took place in a St. Petersburg club. “From a legal point of view, Bakhmut is taken,” added the founder of Wagner. At the same time, Prigozhin noted that Ukrainian troops are still standing in the western part of the city (Nova).