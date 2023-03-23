The Russian paramilitary unit “Vagner” is reportedly planning to withdraw from Ukraine.

Izvor: Youtube/screenshot/DW

After a series of defeats and problems in the war in Ukraine, the Russian paramilitary unit “Vagner” will, according to unofficial information, to leave Ukraine and turn to Africa, writes “Bloomberg”. The source of the information for “Blumberg” is an unnamed source who is allegedly well acquainted with the situation in the ranks of the “Wagner” group.

The source claims that this decision Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the “Wagner” grouparises due to months of problems with the Russian army and the supply of weapons and ammunition. Also, supposedly the other part of the problem the city of Bakhmut, which the Russians have been trying to conquer since the summer of 2022.

On March 19 of this year, Prigozhin stated that his unit would recruit around 30,000 more soldiers by mid-May. He did not provide any evidence for that claim.

