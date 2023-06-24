Wagner’s coup stops 200 km from Moscow: Putin weakened, Lukashenko’s return and Prigozhin’s victory. Which changes the structure of power in the Kremlin

A day muchperhaps the hardest for Vladimir Putin since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine. Because to be questioned for the first time was the leadership same as number one’s Kremlin. Who in the end – this is what the official chronicles tell us – had to give in to the man who went from being a faithful ally to becoming the worst threat: Yevgeny Prigozhinthe leader of the militia mercenaries Wagner. He is the winner: if the news filtering through Telegram channels were confirmed, the former chef of Putin would bring home successes unimaginable before today: the expulsion of his bitter enemies Shoigu e Gerasimov (Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Army, respectively) and the securing of the whole Wagner group (including immunity for those who participated in today’s march on Moscow). The other side of the coin is the heavy loss of credibility of the Russian president, forced to accept Prigozhin’s either-or in order to stop the advance of his own mercenaries on the capital, which was already preparing for the worst. Today, moreover, has returned to the history of this war another protagonist: Alexander Lukashenko. Reported dead a few weeks ago, the president Belarusian he was the one who completed and closed the deal with Prigozhin, or so the official versions of the various parties tell. These are to be trusted reconstructions? Too early to tell, especially when it comes to internal Russian politics, where everything is almost always not as it seems. Certainly after the last 24 hours many things will change in the balance power of the Kremlin.

THE DAY – Yevgeny Prigozhin’s march stopped at 200 km from Moscow. After months of increasingly violent criticism against the institutions militarythe head of Wagner issued the challenge directly to Vladimir Putin penetrating with his militias into Russian territory apparently, and incredibly, without encountering any resistance. Until, in the evening, he announced the retreat “to avoid a Russian bloodbath”. For Russia, and for the world, it was a dramatic day in which the country seemed to be able to fall into one guerra civil. In a speech to the nation in the morning, the Kremlin head had called Prigozhin’s action a “stab in the back” to the troops fighting in Ukraine. While I servizi d’intelligence they accused him of starting an “armed civil conflict”. What exactly he wanted he did not say, but few believe in individual action, while several observers say they are convinced that a political showdown is at stake in which Prigozhin it would just be a pawn.

FROM “WE TOOK ROSTOV” TO “WE GO BACK” – After accusing the Moscow army last night of having bombed the posts of his men, the chief of the Wagner announced this morning that he had captured the city of Rostov on the Don, the most important center close to the Ukrainian border, taking possession without firing a shot of the airport, the military headquarters and that of the internal secret services, the FSB. The situation gradually became more dramatic as the hours went by, with the local authorities who began to report an advance of just over 20,000 militiamen from the Wagner to the north without anyone intervening. First the Voronezh province, then that of Lipetsk, about 450 kilometers south of Moscow. In the evening, when the capital now seemed to be in the sights, the twist. The Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko a negotiation was held “which lasted all day and in agreement with Putin” during which Wagner’s boss would be given “absolutely advantageous and acceptable guarantees” in exchange for the withdrawal of his men. With Prigozhin himself who immediately afterwards announced the turnaround and the return of the militiamen to their base camps in the south of the country.

PUTIN’S SPEECH – By mid-morning Putin had appeared in television for no more than five minutes accusing his (former?) ally of “betrayal” for personal ambitions. “All those who have chosen the path of betrayal will be punished and will be held accountable,” warned the presidentwhich had seemed to allude to the possible role of other characters besides Prigozhin. The latter had responded by stating that Putin was “deeply in error”, warning that none of his men would surrender. Later some sites spread rumors that Putin had fled from Moscabut the spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov he flatly denied them. The authorities suspended Wagner’s social media accounts, but not on Telegram, where Prigozhin continued undisturbed to launch her proclamations. Not against Putin personally, but against the defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. While the Chechen commander Ramzan Kadyrov he assured that he was ready to put his forces at the disposal of “crush” the rebellion.

MOSCOW WAS GETTING READY. THEN THE ANNOUNCEMENT – All day the nervousness in Moscow it grew due to the possible arrival of Wagner. Police forces were deployed in key points of the city, while videos were broadcast on the channels Telegram they showed armored vehicles entering the capital from the south. Mayor Serghei Sobyanin has called on the population to limit the displacements and announced that Monday will be a non-working day. The Russian Foreign Ministry instead issued a warning to Western countries not to take advantage of the crisis to “achieve their Russophobic aims” and reiterated that the operation in Ukraine continues and that “all objectives will be achieved”. But this amazing day Putin closed it again, thanking Lukashenko for the mediation and “for the work done”.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW – The narrow escape of coup, however, is not worth more than a sigh of relief. What happened, as mentioned, will certainly have serious consequences on the internal and most prestigious structures of Putin’s power. Because the tsar has shown that he does not control what happens within his borders in the best possible way and, to restore things, he has been forced to rely on the leader of a foreign country. Particular, the latter, not second-rate. Because if it is true, as it is true, that Lukashenko is a sort of subject of Putin, at the same time the inability to resolve the internal impasse with his own strength is a very welcome message to Putin’s international enemies. The Ukrainian president Zelensky immediately spoke of a point of no return, with all Western leaders not believing their eyes to see what was happening between Mosca e Rostov. In short, the feeling is that Putin today is much weaker than yesterday, both inside and outside Russia. Always that the coup attempt of the mercenaries of Wagner is not yet another brainy plot that often forms the backdrop to things Russian.

DID PRIGOZHIN ACT ALONE? – And in this sense the company of Yevgeny Prigozhin and of his Wagner (conquer Rostov without firing a shot) raises more than one question. It is the individual work or action of someone behind it powers superior? If the first hypothesis is discarded, the possibility remains that Prigozhin moved with the support of influential personalities, and at this point, according to analysts, two other alternative scenarios open up: the head of the Wagner it is used by someone at a high level – perhaps a group of oligarchs unhappy with the progress of the conflict in Ukraine – to eliminate the president Vladimir Putin? Or is the Kremlin itself using a long-time trusted ally for purposes that are currently unclear? Someone thinks of a general mobilization, otherwise difficult for the population to digest, or of the possibility for the same Putin to present himself – in the eyes of the Russians but also of the whole world – as the true moderate leader capable of curbing extremist impulses. Or even a move to torpedo the hated (by Prigozhin) Defense Minister Shoigu: it would have been promised, but there is no confirmation, in the agreement brokered by Lukashenko. Prigozhin’s theory of individual action, which could lead to Putin’s overthrow, is instead espoused by Ukraine and Russian opposition figures in the Kremlin. For them there is no suspicion of a possible mastermind behind Prigozhin’s – interrupted – advance, nor any doubt that the D’Annunzio-style enterprise of the head of the Wagner could pave the way for a better and more democratic Russia. Of diametrically opposite opinion, of course, Dmitri Medvedev. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council has called for the participation of foreigners and elite units of the Russian armed forces in the planning of the mutiny of militia Wagner. And above all he had warned that if nuclear weapons were to end up in the hands of “criminals” it would not only be Russia that would have to tremble, but the world entire.

