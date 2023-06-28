Wagner’s new life: base in exile in Minsk and heart in Africa. How Prigozhin’s army will change

The Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko talks about the arrival in the country of the group of Russian mercenaries Wagner with the boss Evgeny Prigozhin in a meeting with his defense minister Viktor Khrenin and it seems to describe the merits of a car just bought from a friend. “Their commanders can come to us and help us. They have experience. They’ve been on the front, assault teams.

