Wagon of a freight train derails in Florence, delays on the north-south ridge

Railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna due to the derailment. Damage to the infrastructure, but no injuries to people

The railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station: the announcement was made in a press release by the Italian railway network (RFI), specifying that the accident caused damage but no injuries.

«Railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna both on the high-speed line and on the historic one due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station – reads the note -. Svio which caused damage to the infrastructure, but no consequences to people ».

The HS services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line are involved in the interruption. In the north direction some high speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna», further specifies Rfi, whose technicians «are at work but traffic will remain disturbed for the next few hours with the partial and total cancellation of high speed trips and regional”.

According to Trenitalia, high-speed, InterCity and regional trains may suffer delays up to 180 minutes, routings on the alternative route, cancellations and route restrictions. The replacement service with bus between Florence and Prato is active.

The derailment of the freight wagon at Firenze Castello would have caused the demolition of elements of the railway, including poles and pylons that support the cables that supply electricity to the trains and the line.

Rfi technicians are working on the repair but, it is reported, it will take time to restore the line between Florence Castello and Prato. Also according to what has been learned, the convoy that suffered the derailment is part of a logistics company external to the FS group and is carrying a load of containers.

