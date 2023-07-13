Waiver of a third term by Macky Sall, is the “Macron” scenario possible? ~ Julien B BA BLOG

After Macky Sall’s renunciation of standing for a third term, and with the regime’s maneuvers to remove certain opponents and the games of alliances that are most often not very democratic, an unpopular candidate could emerge and create surprise in the next elections. presidential.

CREDIT ISTOCK Palace of the Republic of Senegal

The renunciation of President Macky Sall for a third term has led to a kind of fog in the country’s political situation, especially since the ruling party has not yet officially nominated its candidate with almost seven months to go before the next presidential elections. All the cards are on the table.

Potential unpopular successors

At the level of the ruling party, the limits of democratic expression do not favor the choice of a popular candidate with a real chance of winning the elections. There are no traditions of primaries which, despite the shortcomings that can be noted, constitute the best democratic system for deciding between candidates. The vertical management of the party as of the regime means that the choice comes directly from the Leader.

This was the case recently with the appointment of the Chairman of the meeting

Nationale who was almost totally unknown and who had not previously held a position of responsibility. The main criteria that could justify his choice are his closeness and devotion to the President’s family. This choice did not fail to lead the exclusion of a strong personality from the party who had expressed his opposition.

For the candidate of the ruling party for the next presidential elections, the scenario may be the same ; Macky Sall will propose a candidate and the party will endorse him. However, it should not be ruled out that there are dissidences from strong personalities who will prefer to leave the party in order to be able to stand as a candidate.

Among the possible choices of Macky Sall, the names that are most often cited are those of Amadou Ba, the current Prime Minister, and Abdoulaye D. Diallo, the President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE). These are former senior civil servants who had no significant political experience in the past and who owe their promotions to Macky Sall, mainly due to their unfailing dedication and secondarily their skills. The Macky Sall diet is indeed known to emphasize dedication and then competence; this is what largely explains the ineffectiveness of most public policies.

Credit ISTOCK a ballot box in Senegal

Mr Amadou Ba had to occupy the positions of Minister of Finance, Minister of Foreign Affairs and is currently the Prime Minister. Mr. Diallo has held important positions as Minister of the Interior, Minister of Infrastructure, Minister of Finance and is currently President of the CESE. What characterizes them the most, in addition to being strongly contested at the level of their party, it’s their lack of political performance and not having a solid electoral base.

Amadou Ba has so far been unable to win a local election despite the means at his disposal. As for Abdoulaye D Diallo, he had to compromise with political opponents in his locality. He was also distinguished by his unpopularity at the level of the party in power and by his authoritarianism especially at the level of the various ministerial departments that he had to manage because of his assessments and appointments based most often on the level of dedication.

An unpopular candidate who could create a surprise

In any case, these two potential candidates lack charisma and political stature, popularity and are quite simply incapable of mobilizing a national electorate. It is true that the party in power has a strong electoral machine with considerable means of financing, most often ill-gotten, and the possibility of being able to manipulate the electoral process.

However, with the level of political awareness among citizens and the strong involvement of young people, the ruling party is not well placed to win the elections. The last local and legislative elections are a good example. The choice of such candidates would not give the ruling party any chance, unless the elections were subject to massive fraud.

CREDIT IWARIA Young demonstrators in Senegal

More generally, even with other more popular candidates, the ruling party has very low chances for the next elections. This is largely due to the fact that there have been many disappointments in the management of Macky SALL’s regime, particularly with regard to transparency in the management of public resources, human rights and democratic freedoms.

Many scandals have marked the regime of Macky SALL: his brother’s involvement in the conclusion of oil contracts, BICTOGO business, the arms contractrecently managing COVID fundsnot to mention the many other financial embezzlements involving personalities of the regime, noted in reports by organizations involved in transparency in the management of public resources and which have not given rise to any action due to the instrumentalization of justice .

Added to this is the ineffectiveness of public policies and the high level of poverty among the populations, especially among young people and women. It is not in fact demagogic achievements of badly structured infrastructures, heavily overcharged and the payment of commissions, not to say corrupt practices at all stages of the procedure, which could be decisive. The Senegalese have not also forgotten promise not kept of President Macky Sall to reduce his first term seven to five years old.

All these factors largely explain the widespread discontent among the populations and violent demonstrations recently intervened which forced President Macky Sall to renounce to a third term.

At the opposition level, Ousmane Sonko damaged his credibility by compromising themselves in matters of morals. Even if he had been totally acquitted of all charges, for ethical reasons, he should give up running.

The other candidates like Karim Wade and Khalifa Sall, in addition to seeing their electorate dwindle to the benefit of Sonko’s party, do not have a good capacity to mobilize citizens. They may, however, have chances. in the next presidential elections.

Under these conditions, there may be a good chance that an unpopular candidate who would seek to take advantage of the dissensions at the level of the coalitions, and who could find himself in the second round against the candidate in power, could benefit from a vote against the diet.

*Julien B BA

Policy Analyst

Marseille

Julienbba693hotmail.com

