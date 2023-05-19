Walé Oyejidé pays tribute to Burkina Faso through his film “Bravo, Burkina!” – The Whispers of Ouaga

“Well done, Burkina! is the work of Nigerian-American director Walé Oyejidé. This work had its African premiere in the 28th FESPACO in the opening film. In this film made in the Mooré-Italian language and subtitled in French, the director reminds us how big the world is and how connected we are despite the distance.

“Well done, Burkina! is a feature film that addresses the theme of immigration. The plot of the film takes viewers to two different countries. Sometimes in a village in Burkina Faso and sometimes in a city in Italy. The film tells the story of a young Burkinabè immigrant in Italy, but then finds his way back in time to find what he lost. This film, both poetic and philosophical, explores the meaning of existence, love, family and going back to basics.

A round trip between Africa and the West

For those expecting a generic, linear story, it’s a disappointment. It seems difficult to understand this movie. This was felt on the faces of the moviegoers present. The director invites the viewer on a journey outside the framework of the film. It is an invitation to imagine, to create an understanding of the film. The good news is that each viewer can have their own reading of the work.

Claire DIAO discusses with Walé OYEJIDE before the screening of the film at Canal Olympia Ouaga 2000 – Credit: Harouna Neya

Two remarkable aspects deserve recognition. The first is character behavior. Each character wears sophisticated clothing that highlights their personality and exudes tranquility and poise. These subtle movements and calculated steps are felt throughout the film. It’s no surprise that Walé Oyéjidé, renowned film costume designer and brand director Ikire Jones, created these masterpieces. He is also the one who designed the costumes for the hit movie “Black Panther”. The second thing is camera movement. The camera is always in motion, like a back and forth between Africa and the West. The director had a lot of fun with the codes of production.

“’Bravo, Burkina!’ was made to let the whole world know how great a country Burkina Faso is. In the West we talk about Burkina Faso and it’s not always good. Just the title shows how good a country Burkina Faso is”recalled Walé Oyejidé.