Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 12th. Topic: Walking on the World Road to Create a Bright Future——Written when President Xi Jinping is about to attend the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit and the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and visit Thailand

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has concluded, and China has embarked on a new journey full of glory and dreams in the new era. In the turbulent times, a new chapter of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has begun.

President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from November 14 to 17, and attend the 29th APEC Leaders’ Summit in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19. Informal meeting and visit to Thailand.

Standing at the historical juncture of the profound evolution of the international situation, facing the proposition of the times where the world will go, all countries are paying attention and looking forward to it: what development opportunities and how many more opportunities China will bring to the world as it walks on the road of Chinese-style modernization Forward strength.

Standing at the forefront of the times, with the future of mankind in mind. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, in the new era, China will unswervingly follow its own path and do its own affairs well, walk with other countries on the road of the world, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and bring hope and strength to the building of a prosperous and beautiful world.

Together in the same boat, gather together for common development

A century of changes is superimposed on a century-old epidemic, the international security situation continues to be turbulent, the world economy faces downside risks, and unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonism are still rampant. All parties expect this G20 summit to focus on the theme of “common recovery and strong recovery” , to provide new policy guidelines for solving major practical problems in global development and improving global economic governance.

President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the Bali Summit of the G20 is the first time that China‘s top leader has attended a multilateral summit since the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the past nine years, President Xi Jinping has attended the G20 summits and proposed a global economic governance concept based on equality, oriented by openness, driven by cooperation and aimed at sharing, and advocated that development issues should be placed in the global macro policy framework. It advocates innovative development and the building of an open world economy, advocates that countries strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, and proposes China‘s plan for improving global economic governance.

“We should adhere to the people-centered approach, improve the fairness, effectiveness, and inclusiveness of global development, and strive to not leave any country behind.” At the G20 Rome Summit in 2021, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the global epidemic is raging and the economy is raging. Many global challenges, such as weak recovery and deepening digital divide, call on all countries to practice true multilateralism, create a future with solidarity and action, and demonstrate the responsibility of the world.

At present, the changes of the world, the times, and the history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. Standing at the height of the development process of human history, President Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative and a global security initiative in 2021 and 2022, injecting strong ideological impetus into solving the ever-increasing peace deficit, development deficit, security deficit, and governance deficit. The society generally recognized and responded positively.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said that the series of initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping provide effective solutions for countries to meet development challenges and promote common development. They are to reinvigorate international cooperation and solidarity on the basis of multilateralism, and to guide the international community to become more inclusive. , sustainable and resilient future.

“The G20 does not only belong to 20 members, but also to the whole world. Our goal is to make growth and development benefit all countries and people, and make life better for people in all countries, especially in developing countries!” Xi Jinping The Chairman’s remarks at the opening ceremony of the G20 Business Summit in 2016 expressed the common aspiration of the people who love peace and pursue development.

During this visit, President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, Senegalese President Sall, Argentine President Fernandez and other leaders of many countries. “China is committed to promoting harmonious coexistence among countries and promoting cooperation and development. In the current world full of uncertainty, China is a beacon of hope,” said Luis Del Garro, director of academic research at the Center for Advanced Study on the Development of Emerging Economies in Venezuela.

Mohadi Sugiorno, an international relations expert at the University of Gajamada in Indonesia, said that he expects China to continue to play its role as a responsible major country, and to promote all parties at the G20 summit to focus on common interests, discuss and form a framework that will benefit developing countries and other countries. A good strategy to promote global economic recovery.

Opening-up and financing guide the development direction of the Asia-Pacific

“The vines of sweet potatoes extend in all directions, but its tubers always grow at the base. In the same way, no matter how far it develops, China will take root in the Asia-Pacific, build the Asia-Pacific, and benefit the Asia-Pacific.” In November 2016, he attended APEC in Peru At the Business Leaders Summit, President Xi Jinping used the sweet potato as a metaphor to vividly illustrate the determination and sincerity of China and countries in the Asia-Pacific region to move forward hand in hand and build a dream together.

APEC is an important economic cooperation platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Since China joined this organization 31 years ago, it has always advocated open regionalism, and has always been committed to promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation as well as economic and technological cooperation, playing an active role in building an open world economy, supporting the multilateral trading system, and leading economic globalization.

At the APEC Economic Leaders’ Informal Meeting, President Xi Jinping repeatedly expounded on the concept, proposition and significance of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that is open, inclusive, innovative, growth, interconnected, and cooperative and win-win. He emphasized that Asia-Pacific economic cooperation is never a zero-sum game. It is a political game where I win and lose, but a development platform for mutual achievement, mutual benefit and win-win results. “This is from the perspective of the overall interests of mankind,” said Xu Qingqi, chairman of the New Asia Strategic Research Center in Malaysia.

The first international freight train of the China-Laos Railway, which is full of 30 standard containers, stops at the Kunming Central Station of China Railway Union Station (photo taken on January 1, 2022, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Chao

The China-Laos railway freight station has all been opened, the Cambodian Golden Port Expressway invested and constructed by a Chinese company has opened to traffic, and China and Singapore have jointly promoted the construction of a new international land-sea trade channel… Adhering to the principle of extensive consultation, joint construction and shared benefits, China continues to promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” The initiative is precisely aligned with the development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives of various Asia-Pacific economies to achieve wider and more convenient connectivity and benefit more countries and people.

Laos Deputy Prime Minister Song Sai said that China sincerely shares development achievements and governance experience with the vast number of developing countries including Laos, and benefits the world with its own development.

Promote the signing and entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, promote the construction of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area, and encourage the innovative development of free trade pilot zones… China We will promote the overall opening up of the region with high-level opening up, and promote common development with our own high-quality development.

President Xi Jinping will deliver an important speech at this APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. All parties at the meeting generally look forward to a more comprehensive understanding of the profound connotation of Chinese-style modernization, and look forward to Chinese-style modernization injecting new impetus into cooperation and economic development in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Chinese-style modernization is an innovative breakthrough in the theory of global modernization, and it will surely provide important inspiration and reference for all countries in the world,” said Indonesian scholar Bambang Suryono.

Representatives of China and Laos inaugurated the Vientiane Saisetha Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone in Vientiane, the capital of Laos (photo taken on April 29, 2022). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Kaiqiao)

Sustainable development is the common pursuit of Asia-Pacific countries. China-Laos response to climate change South-South Cooperation Vientiane Saiseta Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone was officially unveiled, the wind turbines of the 300 MW wind power project in Gia Lai, Vietnam were hoisted, and the 107.5 MW wind power project in Thailand was stably supplied… In recent years, China has given full play to its own Green development experience and industrial advantages, expand the connection with the green development strategies of various Asia-Pacific economies, and make green a beautiful background for economic recovery in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is a wind turbine provided by China’s Goldwind Technology Co., Ltd. in Chaiyaphong Province, Thailand (taken on October 4, 2022, drone photo). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Tana)

Thai Ambassador to China Atayo Xisam said that with the goal of promoting green, inclusive and sustainable cooperation, Thailand is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and work together to ensure that the Asia-Pacific region will grow from economic growth that is in line with social and environmental goals. benefit from.

A new chapter in neighboring diplomacy is written with destiny

On November 9, Bandung, Indonesia, at De Kaluer Station. A high-speed train painted in ruby ​​red started slowly, marking the full launch of the catenary thermal slip test of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail test section. Since its official launch in 2016, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project has been smoothly advanced under the care of the two heads of state, and has become a landmark project in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. After the project is completed, the travel time from Jakarta to Bandung will be shortened from the current three hours to 40 minutes.

In Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, a high-speed rail EMU is undergoing a hot-slip test at the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail test section (photo taken on November 9, 2022, drone photo). Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Li Caili)

China and Indonesia are in similar stages of development, with linked common interests, similar concepts and paths, and their future and destiny are at stake. In 2013 and 2015, President Xi Jinping went to Indonesia twice, where he proposed for the first time to the world to jointly build the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. In July this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited China for the fifth time. The two heads of state jointly established the grand vision of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

In recent years, the new pattern of bilateral relations between China and Indonesia has continued to deepen. In 2021, the bilateral trade volume will historically exceed the US$100 billion mark. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is actively aligned with the concept of “Global Maritime Fulcrum”. Cooperation projects such as “Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor” and “Two Countries and Two Parks” are steadily advancing. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening maritime cooperation, incorporating maritime cooperation into China. Indonesia High-level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism. President Joko Widodo said: “The good cooperation between Indonesia and China reflects the strategic nature of the relationship between the two sides, which is a positive energy for the region and the world.”

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand 47 years ago, the relationship between the two countries has shown a strong vitality that lasts for a long time. “China and Thailand are one family” has become the broad consensus of the two peoples. Since assuming the presidency, President Xi Jinping has received Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for five times. In July 2020, President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Prayuth Prayut, injecting confidence and impetus into the joint efforts of the two countries to tackle the challenges of the epidemic and promote practical cooperation.

This is the construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand (taken on September 7, 2022, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Hao

The bilateral trade volume between China and Thailand will reach US$131.2 billion in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 33%; the construction of the China-Thailand railway is steadily advancing; Thailand is the first country to incorporate Chinese into the national education system, and more and more Thai dramas are also broadcast on Chinese online platforms. Out… As China and Thailand usher in the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the two countries agreed to jointly build a China-Thailand community with a shared future as the goal and vision, and endow “China and Thailand as one family” with a new connotation of the times. Prime Minister Prayuth Prayut said: “It is of great significance for the two countries to reach a consensus on jointly building a community with a shared future, and Thailand is willing to join hands with China to advance.”

This is a Thai student participating in a Chinese writing competition in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, Thailand (photo taken on September 1, 2019).Xinhua News Agency

President Xi Jinping emphasized: “China regards its neighbors as a place to live and develop and prosper.” Whether it is providing various support to neighboring countries when the epidemic hits, or providing quick rescue when other countries suffer from natural disasters, China has always been watching and helping neighboring countries. From holding the China-ASEAN Expo for 19 consecutive years, to continuously deepening the Lancang-Mekong cooperation, and then to building an upgraded version of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, China has achieved fruitful cooperation with neighboring countries… In the new era, China upholds the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness with its neighboring countries. , to be kind and partner with neighbors, and constantly write a new chapter of building a community with a shared future around the neighborhood.

Visitors pass the posters of the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (photographed on September 19, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Bo’an

This is a citizen vaccinated against China’s Kexing new crown vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand (photographed on May 12, 2021). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Lahen)

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “building a community with a shared future for mankind is the future of the people of all countries in the world“, and listed the promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind as the “essential requirement of Chinese-style modernization”. From building China-Indonesia, China-Thailand and other bilateral communities with a shared future, to building China-ASEAN, China-Central Asia, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization communities with a shared future, China in the new era adheres to the world, follows the general trend, pursues great justice, and seeks great harmony, and continuously expands and builds a shared future for mankind. The ideological connotation and practical path of the community are determined to push this great cause forward, which has been widely recognized and responded positively by the international community.

In response to the trend of the times, it is new, and the right way is far away. Full of hope, self-confidence and self-improvement, China will walk hand in hand with all progressive forces in the world, hold high the banner of multilateralism, gather the surging forces of building a community with a shared future for mankind, open up a broad road to lasting peace and common development, and set out for a better future! (Reporters Han Mo, Chen Shan, Zhao Yan, Liu Zan)

