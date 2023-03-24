original title:Walking the world together to create a better future——Written on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind

“What kind of world to build and how to build this world” is a profound era facing human beings when the world is entering a new period of turmoil and change.proposition.

In March 2013, Xi Jinping made his first overseas visit after assuming the presidency, and proposed the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind to the world at the Moscow Institute of International Relations in Russia. This is an important concept creatively put forward by deeply grasping the historical experience and development laws of human society, absorbing the ideological wisdom of excellent traditional Chinese culture, and coordinating the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century. It is an important concept that leads the world. The right way in the world to change the direction of development.

Stand at the forefront of the times and gain insight into the general trend of the world. Over the past 10 years, President Xi Jinping has profoundly expounded on major issues such as the rich connotation of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the ways to achieve it with his profound historical vision and broad feelings for the world, and has urged countries to join hands with China to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Over the past 10 years, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been guided by head-of-state diplomacy and focused on promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. It has made new contributions to maintaining world peace and promoting common development.

(one)

On March 23, 2013, the conference hall of the Moscow Institute of International Relations was full, and the aisle and the back were full of teachers and students. President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech and made a major judgment: “In this world, countries are interconnected and interdependent to an unprecedented degree. Human beings live in the same global village, and live in the same time and space where history and reality meet. There is a community of destiny between me and you.”

In the global village, the two trends of change and turmoil continue to evolve, and the two orientations of unity and division are stirring each other. On the one hand, peace, development, cooperation, and win-win have become the trend of the times. A large number of emerging market countries and developing countries have embarked on the fast track of development. A population of more than one billion and billions is accelerating towards modernization. Many development centers are located in the world. Various regions have gradually formed, and the international balance of power continues to develop in a direction that is conducive to world peace and development. On the other hand, mankind is still facing many difficulties and challenges. The deep-seated impact of the international financial crisis continues to emerge. All kinds of protectionism have obviously intensified. Regional hotspots have emerged one after another. Traditional security threats and non-traditional security threats such as network security are intertwined, and there is still a long way to go to maintain world peace and promote common development.

In the face of profound changes in the international situation and the objective requirement that all countries in the world help each other in times of trouble, President Xi Jinping put forward the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, pointing out the direction and drawing a blueprint for the common development, long-term stability and sustainable prosperity of human society.

Over the past 10 years, President Xi Jinping’s systematic elaboration has continuously enriched the profound connotation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In March 2015, at the 2015 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia, President Xi Jinping proposed the “Four Musts” to move towards a community of shared future: we must insist on mutual respect and equal treatment among all countries, we must insist on win-win cooperation and common development, and we must insist on realizing Common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security requires the inclusiveness, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations. The steps of China and the world sharing a common destiny have become firmer and stronger.

In September 2015, during the general debate of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Xi Jinping proposed to establish a partnership of equal treatment, mutual consultation and mutual understanding, to create a security pattern of fairness and justice, joint contribution and shared benefits, and to seek an open, innovative, inclusive and mutually beneficial Prospects for development, promoting harmonious but different, inclusive civilization exchanges, and building an ecological system that respects nature and green development. The general path system of the “five in one” to build a community with a shared future for mankind is clear.

In January 2017, at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, President Xi Jinping emphasized that we should adhere to dialogue and consultation, joint construction and sharing, win-win cooperation, exchanges and mutual learning, green and low carbon, and build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world with lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity world. The overall layout of the “Five Worlds” is well-drawn.

From the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the global development initiative to the global security initiative, and the global civilization initiative, President Xi Jinping has successively proposed a series of new concepts and new ideas, enriching the connotation and practical path of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and responding to changes in the world , the changes of the times, and the changes of history provide a Chinese solution.

…………

Over the past 10 years, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind has demonstrated strong vitality and appeal, and has become a strong voice of the times to promote world peace and development.

At the global level, a community of shared future in cyberspace, a community of shared future in nuclear security, a community of human health and health, a community of global development, a community of human security, a community of human and natural life, and a community of ocean destiny have emerged. At the regional level, promote the creation of regional communities of shared future, such as the neighborhood, Asia, China-ASEAN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Asia-Pacific, Central Africa, China-Arabia, China-Latin America, China-Central Asia, and China-Pacific island countries. At the bilateral level, President Xi Jinping had in-depth communication with the leaders of more than 20 countries including Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cuba, advocating that China build a community with a shared future with all relevant countries.

With the promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind as the “root” and “backbone”, a series of Chinese initiatives and Chinese propositions have flourished, gradually forming the common values ​​​​of all mankind with peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom as the value To pursue a scientific theoretical system based on the premise and path of building a new type of international relations, building global partnerships as a new starting point, and taking the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” as an important practical platform, including adhering to true multilateralism and promoting the democratization of international relations, The concept of global governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and other international public goods with profound ideological connotations are constantly enriching the ideological treasure house of human civilization.

In November 2022, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind was written into the resolution of the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly for the sixth consecutive year. Previously, international documents such as the Beijing Declaration of the 14th BRICS Summit and the Samarkand Declaration of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization reiterated the important consensus on building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Why does the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind have such strong vitality and appeal? Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda believes that this concept points to “the common ideal of mankind to create a happy life for all.” Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation of the United States, believes that this concept urges all countries to act for the common good, “in line with the needs of our turbulent times.” UN Secretary-General Guterres said that the purpose of our practice of multilateralism is to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

“We hope that the world will become a better place, and we have reasons to believe that the world will become a better place.” Today, people around the world have stronger expectations for peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results. The historical vision and epochal significance of building a community with a shared future for mankind more prominent.

(two)

The key to building a community with a shared future for mankind lies in action. China is not only the proposer of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, but also a practitioner, making the truth glow with majestic practical power.

This is the 10 years that China has promoted the construction of a global development community——

Looking at the world, the development deficit casts a shadow over the world. According to a report released by the United Nations Development Program, more than 90% of the countries in the world are affected by multiple crises and face development difficulties. According to statistics, due to the impact of the new crown epidemic, the number of hungry people in the world has increased by more than 150 million. UN Secretary-General Guterres is concerned: Multiple challenges jeopardize the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals as planned.

President Xi Jinping put forward the global development initiative, which aims to put development in a prominent position in the global macro policy framework, accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and build a global development community. Advocate adherence to action orientation, increase investment in development resources, focus on promoting cooperation in eight major areas such as poverty reduction, and plan a path for the implementation of the initiative.

Integrate and upgrade the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to the “Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund”, establish the Global Development Promotion Center, and jointly launch the Global Youth Development Action Plan… President Xi Jinping presided over the Global Development High-Level Dialogue and announced China’s implementation of global development initiatives 32 important measures demonstrate the sincerity of working with the world to seek common development; at the ministerial meeting of the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”, China released the first list of projects in the Global Development Initiative Project Bank, including 50 practical cooperation projects and 1,000 key initiatives Field capacity building projects. So far, more than 100 countries and international organizations have supported the initiative, and nearly 70 countries have joined the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”.

After ten years of hard work, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a popular public product and an international cooperation platform with extensive participation. In the past 10 years, a road of common development has been paved, leaving behind many “national landmarks”, “people’s livelihood projects” and “cooperation monuments”. In the past 10 years, the initiative has driven nearly one trillion US dollars in investment, formed more than 3,000 cooperation projects, created 420,000 jobs for countries along the route, and lifted nearly 40 million people out of poverty.

Firmly grasping the greatest common divisor of development, China continues to provide new opportunities for the world with its own new development.

This is the 10 years that China has promoted the construction of a human security community——

In February of this year, China released two important documents in succession: the Concept Paper on the Global Security Initiative and China’s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis. “A very good roadmap for global security cooperation” and “a timely rain”… China’s actions to solve the security dilemma have attracted global attention.

Mankind is an indivisible security community. Since President Xi Jinping put forward the global security initiative in April 2022, a series of innovative measures have been promoted one after another. Include the global security initiative in multiple bilateral and multilateral documents; promote the creation of a global security initiative experimental zone; hold the 2022 International Peace Day commemoration event with the theme of “Practice the global security initiative and maintain world peace and stability” to build a consensus on security; The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper clearly defines 20 key cooperation directions and 5 cooperation platforms and mechanisms for the initiative, providing more systematic thinking and more feasible measures to solve global security problems.

According to former Philippine President Arroyo, the demonstration effect of China’s peaceful development will drive more countries to jointly implement global security initiatives.

From becoming the only country that enshrines the “adhere to the path of peaceful development” in its constitution, to adhering to true multilateralism and practicing the global governance concept of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, China has always been committed to maintaining the international system with the United Nations at its core, and The international order based on international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter promote the democratization and rule of law of international relations, and contribute positive energy to world peace and stability.

From putting forward a four-point proposition for resolving the Palestinian issue and a five-point initiative to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, to promoting the establishment of a coordination and cooperation mechanism for neighboring countries in Afghanistan, playing a constructive role in politically resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and promoting the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations, the international On international and regional hotspot issues, China always decides its positions and policies based on the merits of the matter itself, upholds the basic principles of objectivity and fairness, and adds more certainty to eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and improving global security governance.

From the “Blue Line” minefield on the Lebanese-Israeli border to South Sudan, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, China’s “blue helmets” have traveled to more than 20 countries and regions. In September 2015, at the UN Peacekeeping Summit, President Xi Jinping announced six commitments to support UN peacekeeping operations, all of which will be fulfilled within five years. China’s action has amazed the world and is regarded by the international community as “the key factor and key force of peacekeeping operations.” .

China’s actual actions have proved that China’s development is the growth of world peace forces and the enhancement of global stability factors.

This is the 10 years that China has promoted exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations——

Various civilizations are the rich accumulation of historical exploration and development of various nations, and they are also in-depth guidance for the survival and development of various nations today. To resolve the prominent contradictions and problems faced by mankind, we need to rely on material means to overcome difficulties, and we also need to rely on spiritual strength, sincerity and righteousness.

On March 15 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties and delivered a keynote speech. He proposed a global civilization initiative, emphasizing the need to jointly advocate respect for the diversity of world civilizations, promote the common values ​​​​of all mankind, and jointly advocate the importance of civilization. Inheritance and innovation, and jointly advocate the strengthening of international cultural exchanges and cooperation. The Chinese plan to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations will help to create a new situation of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, cultural integration, and people-to-people bonds among countries around the world, and will make the gardens of world civilizations colorful and full of vitality.

Reply to encourage foreign experts from the Foreign Languages ​​Publishing House to make new contributions to promoting exchanges and communication between China and other countries in the world, and to promote the construction of a community of shared future for mankind; reply to the students of the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School in Hungary, encouraging Hungarian young people to learn more about China, and to be the ones to inherit and develop the cause of China-Hungary friendship Messenger; replies to representatives of Saudi Chinese learners, encourages Saudi youths to learn Chinese well, and makes new contributions to enhancing China-Saudi Arabia and China-Arab friendship… Each warm letter records the efforts of leaders of major powers to promote exchanges and mutual learning among human civilizations.

From building the “Belt and Road” into a road of civilization, to holding the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, and the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties; China not only sincerely appeals to all countries in the world to carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind, to transcend barriers between civilizations with exchanges of civilizations, mutual learning between civilizations to surpass conflicts of civilizations, and tolerance of civilizations to surpass the superiority of civilizations, but also to actively build dialogues among civilizations and exchanges between political parties , people-to-people diplomacy and other platforms for mutual learning and mutual learning, with practical actions to create a model for practicing the common values ​​​​of all mankind, and to provide a value bond for coping with global challenges. Former Greek President Pavlopoulos said frankly, “If all countries in the world uphold this concept, the road ahead for mankind will become wider and wider.”

This is the 10 years that China has promoted the construction of a community of human and natural life——

At the beginning of the new year, the “Beijing 2022 Bingdundun Year of the Rabbit Special Edition” was sold out as soon as it was released, and the scene of “a piece of cake is hard to find” brought people’s memories back to the Beijing Winter Olympics. The concept of hosting the Olympic Games in a green way runs through, and the green effect extends from the game to after the game, allowing the international community to see “China’s innovation and action in using green to describe the future.”

This is a vivid manifestation of China’s planning and development at the height of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Over the past 10 years, China has adhered to the concept that green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, and ecological and environmental protection has undergone historic, turning point, and overall changes. At the same time, China actively participates in global environmental and climate governance, strengthens biodiversity protection, becomes a participant, contributor and leader in the construction of global ecological civilization, and joins hands with the international community to paint a beautiful picture of a clean and beautiful world.

This picture shows the example of a big country that fulfills its promises and acts as a model: the scale of renewable energy development and utilization, and the production and sales of new energy vehicles rank first in the world; the world‘s largest clean power generation system has been built, and it has announced that it will no longer build new overseas coal power projects , launched the world‘s largest carbon emission rights trading market, completed the construction of the “1+N” policy system for carbon neutrality at peak carbon, and solidly advanced the “Ten Actions for Carbon Peak”. Eric Solheim, former executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, believes that “the concept of ecological civilization practiced by China shows a positive thinking that is determined to create a better world for all.”

This picture scroll has the responsibility of a big country that helps developing countries improve their green development capabilities: Mature experience and technology in desertification prevention and control help Africa build a “Green Great Wall”; in China’s green fertilizer test area in southern Nepal, the maximum output of wheat and other crops increased by 400%; China— The Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center was launched to help developing countries improve their ability to cope with climate change. Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Wanacuni said, “It is necessary to build road connectivity and protect Mother Earth.” “In this regard, China has said and done it.”

This picture scroll has the wisdom of a big country that firmly implements multilateralism and improves the global environmental governance system: “The Belt and Road Green Investment Principles” provides financial solutions for the docking of green industries; the Chinese Council of the “Sustainable Market Initiative” was established and announced that Establish an “International Mangrove Center” in Shenzhen and actively build an international cooperation platform; promote the conclusion of the “Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework” to draw a new blueprint for global biodiversity governance until 2030 and beyond. The United Nations Environment Program released the report “Green Waters and Lush Mountains Are Golden Mountains and Silver Mountains: China’s Ecological Civilization Strategy and Actions”, which spoke highly of “China’s concept of ecological civilization going to the world“.

Those who do often succeed, and those who walk often come. Starting from the common well-being of mankind, China in the new era continues to make greater contributions to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

(three)

Rivers and rivers always have their sources, and trees as tall as thousands of feet have roots.

“Great harmony under heaven and harmony among all nations is the beautiful vision of the Chinese nation for human society since ancient times, and it is also the cultural origin of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.” In the midsummer of 2022, President Xi Jinping gave St. Margaret’s Secondary School in Cospicua, Malta It is pointed out in the reply letter from the teachers and students of “China Corner”.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has accumulated the deepest spiritual pursuit of the Chinese nation——

Since ancient times, Chinese culture has believed that the world should be a harmonious whole: the universe view of the unity of man and nature contains the survival concept of Chinese civilization; the international view of harmony and universality is the consistent way of life of Chinese civilization; The code of conduct to be followed; the moral outlook of human kindness and kindness provide important spiritual power for the Chinese nation to continue to grow and develop.

Xi Jinping pointed out brilliantly in the book “Zhijiang Xinyu”: “Our ancestors once created an unparalleled culture, and the ‘harmony’ culture is one of the essence of it.” ‘和’ refers to harmony, peace, and China. And etc., ‘join’ refers to confluence, fusion, union, etc.”

In Kyrgyzstan, local traditional costumes are worn to express respect for the owner and traditional culture; in Belgium, “tea” and “wine” are used as metaphors for the two different ways of tasting life and interpreting the world in the East and the West, advocating “harmony and harmony” in national exchanges. different”; in Saudi Arabia, visit the “Sifang Palace” and dance the traditional “sword dance” with the local people; Wonderful…President Xi Jinping has dedicated himself to promoting common development among different countries and civilizations while respecting each other, and win-win cooperation while seeking common ground while reserving differences.

Over the past 10 years, China has absorbed the wisdom of Chinese excellent traditional culture, joined hands with all parties to build a community of shared future for mankind, and vividly interpreted with practical actions that “the world is good only when China is good; the world is better when China is good”.

“This concept combines ancient Chinese wisdom and focuses on solving current global problems.” Laureano Ortega, adviser to the President of Nicaragua, said that the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind promotes tolerance and understanding among countries in the world, and contributes to human peace and harmony. The development of the cause “opened up a road of hope and a bright road”.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind demonstrates the Chinese Communist Party’s world-minded vision of seeking great harmony for the world——

“Over the past 100 years, the party has not only sought happiness for the Chinese people, rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, progress for mankind, and great harmony for the world, but has profoundly changed the trend and pattern of world development with its unremitting struggle for self-improvement.” This sentence in the “Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle” fully demonstrates the precious quality of the Communist Party of China with the world in mind.

The Communist Party of China has always been concerned about the future and destiny of mankind with a global perspective, and correctly understands and handles its relationship with the outside world from the perspective of human development trends, world changes, and China’s development history. Promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and contributing Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese power to solving major human problems and building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity is the embodiment of the Communist Party of China’s mind for the world. In 2017, “promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind” was written into the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China”.

“We should unite the consensus of people of different nationalities, beliefs, cultures, and regions, and jointly contribute to the great cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind.” In December 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties and made a statement The keynote speech pointed out that the Communist Party of China will continue to contribute to world peace and tranquility, to the common development of the world, and to the exchanges and mutual learning of world civilizations.

Over the past 10 years, China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China has always adhered to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and is committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“China is a big country with a comprehensive vision and plan for promoting global sustainable development. President Xi Jinping is a leader of a big country who provides a vision and plan for solving major problems facing mankind.” “Friends of Socialist China” website of the UK Co-editor Keith Bennett comments.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has opened up a new realm of contemporary international relations theory——

“The trend of the world is mighty and mighty. If you follow it, you will prosper, and if you go against it, you will perish. If you want to keep up with the pace of the times, you must not have entered the 21st century with your body and your head still stuck in the past, in the old era of colonial expansion, stuck in the Within the old framework of the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game.” President Xi Jinping’s important exposition fits the general desire and common aspiration of the people of all countries to seek peace, seek development, and promote cooperation.

In response to changes in the world, times, and history, contemporary Chinese Communists regard it as a solemn historical responsibility to continue to write new chapters in the modernization of Marxism in China. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind reveals the objective reality and development law that countries in the world are interdependent and the destiny of mankind is closely linked. In order to prevent the conflict of civilizations and protect the homeland of the earth with green development, it has realized the sublation and transcendence of traditional international relations theories, and has become a clear banner leading the direction of mankind.

“When some countries are still pursuing the law of the jungle of ‘the weak eat the strong’, China proposes the idea of ​​win-win rather than zero-sum, and advocates strengthening consultation rather than relying on power. The characteristics of thought” “China is committed to promoting the harmonious coexistence of all countries and promoting cooperation and development. In the current world full of uncertainties, it is a beacon of hope”…International people spoke highly of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Winning thinking mode, widely praised China’s contribution to world peace and development.

The scale of time records a new chapter.

On October 23, 2022, the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People was brightly lit, and the new members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee made their debut collectively, attracting the attention of the world.

General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly declared: “We will work with the people of all countries to promote the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all mankind, maintain world peace, promote world development, and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

As long as we walk the world together, all countries can live in harmony, cooperate and win-win, and work together to create a better future for the world.

(Four)

Looking back at history, from Liang Qichao’s “New China’s Future Story” longing for “a sleeping lion will break the thick dream, and a sick country will rise to a serious illness”, to Sun Yat-sen’s “National Construction Strategy” depicting the first blueprint of China’s modernization, the long-cherished wishes of generations of the Chinese nation.

As the battle turns and the stars move, the tide ebbs and flows. Ushering in a great leap from standing up, getting rich to becoming strong, the Chinese story has not only profoundly rewritten the old oriental narrative, but also opened up a new perspective for human beings to explore the road to modernization.

On the basis of long-term exploration and practice since the founding of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, and through innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Communist Party of China has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. Chinese-style modernization breaks the myth of “modernization = Westernization” and presents another picture of modernization.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, listed “promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind” as one of the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, and promoted the construction of a human destiny on the new journey. The community issued the call of the times: “The Chinese people are willing to join hands with the people of the world to create a better future for mankind!”

Chinese-style modernization has opened up a broad path for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

When a country moves towards modernization, it must not only follow the general laws of modernization, but also conform to its own reality and have its own characteristics. From the first day of opening the door to construction, Chinese leaders have emphasized: “The modernization we pursue is Chinese-style modernization.” Chinese characteristics have created a completely different path choice for China’s development.

Chinese-style modernization is formed by the Communist Party of China combining the basic principles of Marxism with China’s specific reality and the excellent traditional Chinese culture. It is rooted in the land of China, conforms to China’s reality, embodies the laws of socialist construction and the development of human society, and guides China to leap from “a country late to modernization” to “a growth pole of world modernization.”

Chinese-style modernization meets the ultimate goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind in multiple dimensions to achieve modernization with a huge population, common prosperity for all people, modernization with harmonious material and spiritual civilization, modernization with harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and peaceful development. The modernization of the road has surpassed the capital-centered modernization of the West, the modernization of the polarization of the rich and the poor, the modernization of materialistic expansion, the modernization of excessive grabbing of natural resources, and the modernization of foreign expansion and plunder. These Chinese characteristics condense China’s long-term practical exploration and reflect China’s profound summary of international experience.

Just as former Serbian President Boris Tadic believes, China has given new connotations and meanings to the word “modernization” and set an example for other countries. The Chinese-style modernization that is feasible and stable provides a reference for other civilizations to choose an appropriate path to achieve modernization. Those countries and nations in the world that want to speed up development and maintain their own independence can choose to move forward independently. modernization.

The international community has praised that the new road of Chinese-style modernization, which combines national and global characteristics, has created a “true miracle in the history of human development” and is “a pioneering work in the development of human society.” This new road to modernization will help build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

Chinese-style modernization has injected strong impetus into building a community with a shared future for mankind.

To manage the affairs of the world well, we must first manage our own affairs well. The modernization of China’s 1.4 billion population will more than double the world‘s modernized population and completely rewrite the modern world map. This is an unprecedented event in the history of human development, and it will have far-reaching impact.

China adheres to the people-centered approach and continues to improve people’s living standards, so that the number of middle-income groups will exceed 800 million in the next 15 years, and promote the continuous development of the ultra-large-scale market. The historical process in which the creative vitality of all the Chinese people is continuously released and the living standards are continuously improved will surely be a historical process in which China will make greater contributions to global development.

China always believes that only when all countries develop together is real development, and that only when everyone is prosperous is real prosperity. While pursuing its own development, China has been taking practical actions to promote the common development and prosperity of the world. “China’s realization of common prosperity is an important step towards the greater goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind,” said Tan Zheli, a senior researcher at the Mbeki African Leadership Institute at the University of South Africa.

China advocates the concept of civilization of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness. Chinese-style modernization draws on and absorbs the achievements of all human civilizations, and advocates the integration and mutual learning of different civilizations and the symbiosis of multiple civilizations. Provide assistance to develop in a balanced, positive, and good direction. Uzbekistan scholar Ulugbek Hasanov believes that Chinese-style modernization will create more opportunities and conditions to promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, and bring more stability and certainty to the world.

Chinese-style modernization adheres to sustainable development, adheres to the policy of giving priority to conservation, protection, and natural restoration, and unswervingly follows the path of civilized development of production development, affluent life, and good ecology, and has opened up broad prospects for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. , will also contribute more to building a community of human and natural life.

China firmly stands on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization, holds high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, seeks its own development while resolutely safeguarding world peace and development, and uses its own development to better safeguard world peace and develop.

“Any country pursuing modernization should uphold the concept of unity, cooperation and common development, and take the road of joint construction, sharing and win-win.” On March 15 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties that Share opportunities, create a better future, and jointly expand the “cake” of human society’s modernization, strive to make the fruits of modernization more and more equitable to the people of all countries, and resolutely oppose maintaining the “privilege” of one’s own development by suppressing the modernization of other countries.

The Chinese-style modernization process is the growth of world peace, justice and progress. China hopes and believes that more and more countries in the world embark on the path of modernization, which will make the dream of a community with a shared future for mankind a reality.

(five)

“Today’s China is a China that is closely connected with the world.” In his 2023 New Year’s message, President Xi Jinping solemnly declared, “We always cherish peace and development, we always cherish friends and partners, and we firmly stand on the right path of history. On the one hand, stand on the side of the progress of human civilization, and strive to contribute Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to the cause of human peace and development.”

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the glorious banner and lofty goal of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics——

“The Chinese dream is the dream of the Chinese people in pursuit of happiness, and it is also closely related to the beautiful dreams of people of other countries.” Coordinating the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world that have not been seen in a century, China has always been a builder of world peace and global development. Contributors and defenders of the international order.

Adhere to the path of peaceful development and become the backbone of world peace; adhere to the path of common development and implement high-level opening up to become an important support for the world economy and global development; deeply participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system and promote joint responses to various Global challenges have become a powerful guarantee for safeguarding international fairness and justice… China holds high the great banner of a community with a shared future for mankind, always puts its own development in the coordinate system of human development, and always combines the interests of the Chinese people with the common interests of people of all countries. Develop itself in close contact with the world, and promote the prosperity and stability of the world with its own development.

“China firmly upholds the basic norms of international relations, firmly defends multilateralism, is committed to promoting peace and development, and brings urgently needed stability to the world.” “As a responsible major country, China is constantly striving to achieve win-win results through expanding cooperation.” China is committed to promoting the improvement of global governance, promoting global balanced, coordinated, and inclusive development, and has played an important role in safeguarding the common interests of the world.”… China, which is committed to promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, has injected more stability and positive energy into the world. Society has stronger expectations for China’s role.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the common vision and direction for all countries in the world to work together——

“The road of history is not the sidewalk on Nevsky Prospekt”. When President Xi Jinping gave a speech at the Moscow Institute of International Relations in 2013, he quoted Chernyshevsky’s famous words to vividly illustrate the twists and turns of the development of things. Things must be done to achieve careers, and roads must be walked to open up paths. Building a community with a shared future for mankind cannot be achieved overnight. It requires all countries to join hands and continue to struggle.

Although the international situation is changing, the people of all countries have more eager expectations for peaceful development, stronger calls for fairness and justice, and more determined pursuit of win-win cooperation. The historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is irresistible. The aspirations of the people and the general trend determine that the future of mankind will eventually be bright.

“We must not be afraid of floating clouds to cover our eyes, accurately understand the laws of historical development, not be confused by temporary events, not be afraid of risks, bravely face challenges, and move forward bravely towards the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.” In June 2022 When delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum held in October, President Xi Jinping demonstrated to the world the sincere willingness of the Chinese people to join hands with the people of the world to create a better future for mankind.

Let unity replace division, cooperation replace confrontation, and tolerance replace exclusivity. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, with a profound historical vision and a broad world sentiment, transcends the outdated concepts and historical stereotypes of Cold War thinking, zero-sum games, and clashes of civilizations. “What happened to the world, what should we do?” The question of the times. As the British scholar Martin Jacques said, China provides a “new possibility” and opens up a new path of civilization development based on win-win cooperation, joint construction and shared benefits. “.

*** ***

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is a beautiful goal, and it is also a goal that can only be achieved through relay races from generation to generation.

In the past 10 years of the new era, China has continued to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and has written the Chinese answer sheet for a shared future for mankind. In the new era and new journey, China is in the historical process of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and will continue to work with all progressive forces in the world to advance towards the bright prospect of building a community with a shared future for mankind!