Wall Street Journal: “Beijing-Linked Hackers Gained Access to Email Account of US Ambassador to China”

After months of frost, relations between Washington and Beijing recently seemed, on paper, to have improved. The visits of the secretaries of state and of the Treasury, respectively Antony Blink e Janet Yellen, are a confirmation of the dialogue that has been re-established. But it is today’s news that some “Beijing-linked” hackers would have accessed the email account of the American ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. The news is reported by the Wall Street Journal which cites some sources according to which the hacker attack it would have compromised the emails of hundreds of people in the US government. Among these also that of Daniel Kritenbrik, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia. From accessing Burns’ and Kritenbrik’s email accounts, hackers could obtain classified information about recent visits by administration officials to China as well as internal conversations about US policies toward Beijing.

Meanwhile, the president has received his “old friend” Henry Kissinger, showing once again how Beijing prefers to court channels outside official diplomacy to try to convey its message and influence Washington. As already done with Bill Gates and Elon Musk, with meetings to highlight the economic relations between the two global superpowers. The alternative paths sought by Xi are a signal to the Biden administration and its efforts to contain China at the geopolitical, military and technological levels. But also a broader message to American politics in an election year that sees the hard fist against Beijing as the only front where Republicans and Democrats are in agreement. “The Chinese people will always remember you,” Xi told the former US secretary of state, one of the authors of the normalization of US-China relations in the 1970s.

