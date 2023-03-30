30.03.2023

The Russian security service said in a statement that a reporter from the Moscow bureau of the Wall Street Journal had been arrested “on suspicion of espionage”. The U.S. embassy in Moscow has not been notified and is trying to learn from Russian authorities, it said.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) According to a report by the Russian International Fax Agency (Interfax) on March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) issued a statement saying that it had arrested a “Wall Street Journal” reporter in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of “espionage”. Correspondent in the Moscow bureau.

The statement pointed out that journalist Evan Gershkovich “on behalf of the United States” tried to collect Russian state secrets from a military-industrial complex, and mentioned that criminal proceedings had been opened on the case. In this regard, the Kremlin spokesman only said that the reporter was “caught right away” and that it was the responsibility of the Federal Security Service.

Sent to prison to await trial

The FSB mentioned that Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain classified information, but provided no evidence or further details on where it took place. Gershkovich will be sent to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, a pre-trial detention center for the Federal Security Service, according to Russia’s Kommersant newspaper.

Gershkovic’s cell phone was out of order on Thursday, and he was last online at 1:28 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday, according to records on his Telegram account. U.S. diplomatic sources said the embassy in Moscow had not been notified and was trying to hear from Russian authorities about the case.

The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations

The Wall Street Journal said late Thursday that it firmly denied the FSB’s allegations against its staff and demanded Gershkovich’s immediate release, and other foreign journalists covering Russia also voiced support online for Gershkovich. Investigative journalist Andrej Soldatow, who lives outside Russia, wrote on his personal Twitter: Gershkovich is not a spy, but a very good and courageous reporter. The arrest is a frontal attack on all foreign journalists still working in Russia.

Reporters Without Borders, a non-governmental organization, pointed out on Twitter that Gershkovich is investigating the Wagner Group. The organization is concerned about this “suspected act of revenge”. as a target”.

Press freedom restricted

Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, has covered Russia-related news since 2017, according to a profile on the Journal’s website. Before The Wall Street Journal, he worked for AFP, The Moscow Times. In recent months, he has mainly covered Russian politics and the conflict with Ukraine.

The incident is the most serious public campaign by Russian authorities against foreign journalists since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war last year. Russia has tightened its media laws significantly after it began its invasion of Ukraine. In February of this year, the U.S. State Department updated its travel guidance again, stating that due to the risk of arbitrary arrest, U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to Russia, and that those living or traveling in Russia should leave immediately.

Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war documentary filmmaker reynolds On March 13, Brent Renaud, an American documentary filmmaker and former New York Times reporter, was shot in the back of the neck by Russian soldiers while passing through the Irpin checkpoint in the northwest of Kiev. His fellow Colombian journalist, Juan Arredondo, was injured and taken to hospital. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed condemnation of Russia in an interview. He called Reno’s death shocking and said the Biden administration would respond “appropriately” to Russia as it gets more information. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war photojournalist zakun On March 1, Yevhen Sakun, a photojournalist for Ukrainian television and a special correspondent for the EFE news agency, died after being shelled by Russian shells on a television tower in the capital Kiev. The attack, which also killed four other people, was condemned by international and European journalists’ federations as a war crime. The picture shows the Kiev TV Tower under shelling. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war Photojournalist Zatsevsky, producer Kuvshnova On March 14, a Fox News film crew was hit by artillery fire near the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Olexandra Kuvshynova were killed in the attack, which also left reporter Benjamin Hall critically injured in the leg. Zatsewski has covered the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Pictured is photojournalist Zatsevsky. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war Russian journalist Paulina On March 23, Russian journalist Oksana Baulina was killed by Russian artillery fire in Kiev. She was working for The Insider, a Russian media outlet, when she was filming the scene of a Russian rocket attack on a shopping mall that also killed another civilian. Paulina worked for the anti-corruption foundation of Russian opposition figure Navalny (Alexei Navalny) and has left Russia. The foundation was outlawed by the Russian government as an extremist organization last year, forcing many of its staff to flee the country. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war citizen journalist shakirov Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova mentioned on her personal social media that citizen journalist Dilerbek Shakirov was shot dead by Russian soldiers on the outskirts of Kherson on February 26. The picture shows a military truck entering Kherson.

(Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Reporters Without Borders, etc.)

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.