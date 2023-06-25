“Wall Street Journal”: Washington postpones sanctions against “Wagner”? | Info

America is ready to postpone the introduction of new sanctions on the Russian private military company “Wagner” after its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Kremlin, sources familiar with Washington’s plans told the “Wall Street Journal”.

Izvor: Youtube/screenshot/DW

The same sources state that Washington does not want to possibly help Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions.

“Washington does not want to appear to be taking sides in the dispute,” one source said.

On Tuesday, June 27, the US State Department should announce a new list of sanctions against “Wagner”, mostly directed against their gold business in Africa.

Analysts state that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, managed to get “Wagner” to end the rebellion and withdraw in negotiations with Prigozhin, but the question remains whether Washington will change his mind.

SRNA

