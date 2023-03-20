If you like flowers, this advice will also help you how to use them.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Growing flowers in a city apartment is not an easy task. Many are faced with the problem of mold that appears on the surface of the soil in flower pots. You can solve this in a simple way – with a walnut shell. It can be used to decorate pots, and it will also protect flowers from mold and rot. The shell of a walnut contains a high percentage of iodine, which is very useful for plants, and here’s what else.

Drainage

The health of indoor plants directly depends on drainage, because this is the only way excess water can go, plant roots can breathe. Many plants can die due to excess moisture, and in an environment without oxygen, harmful bacteria begin to develop. Expanded clay is most often used, but walnut shells can also be used. It is best to use large, undamaged shells. So don’t be too zealous when cracking nuts. The shells should retain their hemispherical shape.

Protection against white plaque and flies

Over time, a white coating may appear on the ground, and flies may appear inside. To combat this scourge, cover the topsoil with broken walnut shells. The flies will soon disappear, and the white coating will no longer form on the surface of the soil.

Moisture retention

Also, walnut shells, if sprinkled on the surface of the soil in the pot, will help to slow down the drying of the soil. The moisture will gradually evaporate, so you won’t have to water the flowers often.

(Beautiful&Happy)