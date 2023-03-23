After 23 highly successful years at Fastweb, ten of which as CEO, Alberto Calcagno has decided to resign and will leave the company at the end of September 2023. The Board of Directors has appointed Walter Renna as the new CEO of Fastweb from 1st October 2023.

As the 2022 results demonstrate, Fastweb is based on very solid foundations, has a strong market position and is ready for the future. Christoph Aeschlimann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fastweb, declares: «Alberto Calcagno is directly connected to the success story of Fastweb. Over the past 23 years, he has left a decisive mark on our company, for which I am extremely grateful.»

Since 2013, when Alberto Calcagno took over as CEO, Fastweb has continuously increased its customer portfolio, turnover and free cash flow, achieving constant growth for 38 consecutive quarters. At the same time, the fiber optic network has been greatly expanded. Under his leadership, the business and wholesale customer segments experienced strong growth, paralleling successes in new business lines such as mobile telephony, cloud and cybersecurity.

Albert Calcagno he joined the company in 2000 as director of the Strategy division of Fastweb, later becoming CFO, COO in 2007 and CEO in 2013.

«I lived an incredibly stimulating period in one of the most fascinating companies in Italy. From the dawn of fiber optics in the 2000s to our age of sophisticated smartphones, fast networks and cloud data, technology and the way we communicate, both in business and in private life, have changed enormously.”, declares Alberto Calcagno. «For me, this is the right time to dedicate myself to new goals. I thank all employees, customers, partners and shareholders for the trust they have placed in me.”

Fastweb’s Board of Directors appoints Walter Renna as new CEO

«I am satisfied with the appointment of Walter Renna as the new CEO of Fastweb. He is a solid manager with detailed knowledge in telecommunications and technology and a long experience in management and marketing »he declares Christoph Aeschlimann. «Walter is an established manager who in the Fastweb board has made a decisive contribution to the company’s growth story and who will continue to guide it along this path. The Italian market represents an important market for us and Fastweb is a key element of our strategy: continuity and management skills are of the utmost importance on this commercial level.”

Who is Walter Renna

Walter Renna, who will take office on 1 October 2023, was born in 1982. After graduating in economics from the University of Bologna and obtaining a Master of Science from Bocconi University in Milan, Walter began his professional career as M&A consultant for KPMG. In 2008 he joined Fastweb’s Strategy team and led it until 2018. He then moved on to the role of COO and since 2021 he has been leading the Product Design and Delivery team, responsible for marketing, communication, product development and IT.

«I am very happy to continue my journey at Fastweb with the role of CEO and I thank the Board of Directors for their trust». declares Walter Renna. «I gladly accept this challenge and will do my best to continue our growth story together with the management team and all my colleagues”.