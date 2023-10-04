Walter Renna is the new CEO of Fastweb

Announced last March, Walter Renna is now the new CEO of Fastweb and takes on the responsibility of leading the company with the aim of strengthening its positioning and growth through the development of increasingly high-performance products and services, putting the focus on the control of infrastructures and the development of innovative platforms for the digital transformation of families, businesses and public administration.

“Despite the increasingly competitive context, Fastweb has managed to establish itself over the years as a point of reference not only for ultra-fast fixed and mobile connections but also as a leader in the supply of increasingly advanced value-added services based on the Cloud, 5G, and Cyber ​​Security” he has declared Walter Renna. “My goal is to continue on this path by focusing on Artificial Intelligence and its progressive integration within the processes and products and services developed for our customers without forgetting environmental sustainability, which will continue to guide every one of our business decisions.

New challenges that I am convinced can only be overcome thanks to the team spirit, dedication and high professionalism demonstrated over the years by all the people at Fastweb who, with their work, have significantly contributed to the growth of the company and to making it increasingly solid and making a difference.”

Who is Walter Renna

Walter Renna, who will retain the role of Chief Product Officer on an interim basis which he has held since 2020, has also been Chief Operating Officer of the company. In the company since 2008, Renna worked on strategies, business plans and M&A, contributing to the implementation of strategic projects for the digitalisation of the country, including the expansion of the fiber optic network. Born in 1982, after graduating in Economics in Bologna and Master’s Degree at Bocconi University in Milan, Renna worked in KPMG advisory in the M&A sector, dealing with various markets such as Fashion and Luxury, Publishing and Automotive for leading companies in the sector.

