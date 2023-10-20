Wanbo Mozart 1 LED LCD Projector 1080p

Wanbo continues on its merry way by regularly offering us LCD LED projectors for less than €300.

Today it is the Mozart 1 which has just taken its place in the queue for future mondoprojos.fr tests. This is a classic focal length (1.2:1) LCD projector. It has a native Full HD resolution but is 4K HDR10/HLG compatible by downscaling. However, you will have to make do with an HDMI 1.4 socket.

The Mozart 1 is announced with a brightness of 900 lumens and a contrast of 3000:1. The choice made by its designers to favor an LCD panel rather than a DMD chip is good news for people sensitive to the rainbow effects of DLP projectors.

This is a model adapted to the European market which operates under an Android 9.0 interface. Projector equipped with smartTV functions, it has an applications store, a media player and USB or WiFi sockets to read your digital files.

Its motorized optical unit is completely closed to protect it from dust. It has an automated focus function and a keystone correction mode with obstacle avoidance.

For sound diffusion, a 2x8W audio system is present under the hull.

This new reference will be tested at the beginning of November 2023 on the blog.

The Wanbo Mozart 1 is available from European warehouses of Banggood (CZ) at the price of €275 including tax.

