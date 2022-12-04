The White Paper movement was on the rise, and when people shouted “Communist Party step down” and “Xi Jinping step down”, the former party leader Jiang Zemin died. This may be the end of an era, and China will undergo tremendous changes in the near future. However, some people don’t have a clear understanding of Jiang Zemin, which is extremely detrimental to China‘s newborn. This article attempts to clear up the mist on Jiang from a broad historical perspective, and restore the truth that Jiang led China (including the CCP, of course) to a dead end. I briefly discuss three points.

First, Jiang Zemin cut off the possibility of China’s peaceful transformation

Jiang, who is good at speculation, was the biggest beneficiary of the June 4 massacre in 1989. He jumped from a 63-year-old waiting for retirement to become the general secretary of the Communist Party of China. At that time, Eastern Europe was undergoing drastic changes, the Soviet Union also ended on December 25, 1991, and the international communist movement was dying. After Jiang came to power, he took a left-leaning line, engaged in anti-peaceful political evolution, and carried out three years of economic rectification.

What about Deng Xiaoping? Still need to reform and open up. Deng took the initiative to attack. In early 1992, he toured the south and delivered a series of speeches, ultimatum to Jiang Xia, “Whoever opposes the line of the 13th National Congress will step down” and “Whoever does not reform will step down.” At the same time, the personnel team preparing for the 14th National Congress planned to promote Qiao Shi, remove Jiang Zemin, and plan to bring Zhao Ziyang back.

Jiang sensed the crisis and reacted immediately, and the three moves worked. First, they changed their positions quickly and proposed to establish a “socialist market economic system”; second, they seized on Deng’s fear of “June 4th” being overturned, and used conspiracy and poisonous tactics to drive a wedge between Deng and Yang Shangkun brothers. The third is to ask for help from Chen Yun and Bo Yibo (Li Xiannian died on June 21, 1992. Deng, Chen, and Li are called “two and a half mothers-in-law”. At the beginning, Chen and Li proposed Jiang as the general secretary. The impact Bo Yibo, who was less powerful, secretly supported Jiang). Deng Xiaoping dismissed his intention to replace Jiang Zemin, and abolished the military power of the Yang brothers. However, he deeply felt that Jiang was unreliable, so he arranged for veteran military leaders such as Liu Huaqing and Zhang Zhen to assist Jiang Zemin in taking over the military power. Nineteen-year-old Hu Jintao.

However, Deng Xiaoping greatly underestimated Jiang’s power and power. After October 1994, Deng’s health deteriorated day by day, and with the help of Zeng Qinghong, Jiang gained real power. After Deng’s death in 1997, the party, the government and the army took over all the power, Qiao Shi was kicked out, Li Ruihuan and others couldn’t restrain Jiang at all, and Hu Jintao was very careful for fear of being caught in the braid and abolished. Jiang’s arrogance became a new generation of dictator, which basically destroyed China‘s political ecology, and the possibility of peaceful transformation disappeared.

If there was no “June 4th”, if Deng Xiaoping insisted on replacing Jiang Zemin with Qiao Shi, history would take another direction. Alas, history has written a worst-case scenario.

Second, the so-called “Chinese model” has brought endless disasters

Whether it is the third historical resolution of the CCP in 2021 or Jiang’s obituary this time, it has clearly defined Jiang’s identity as the founder of the “China Model”. As stated in the obituary: (Jiang) established the reform goals and basic framework of the socialist market economic system, and established the basic economic system in which public ownership is the mainstay in the primary stage of socialism and multiple ownerships develop together, and distribution according to work is the mainstay. A distribution system in which two distribution methods coexist, and a series of policies and major strategies to promote reform, development and stability have been formulated and implemented.

We all know that there are good and bad market economies. A good market economy has sufficient free competition, good market rules, and effective allocation of resources. In a bad market economy, the rich and powerful control resources, distort the market, and the rules are unfair, making it an extractive economy. The so-called “socialist market economy” of the CCP is precisely a bad market economy. “Socialism” ensures that the second (third) generation of red (third) generation, the second generation of officials, and the class of vested interests will use various means and names Jiang Zemin’s son and grandson are the first to bear the brunt of controlling the country’s economic lifeline.

In this way, the sustained and rapid growth of China‘s economy has led to at least three serious consequences: First, the disparity between rich and poor and the generalization of poverty. 600 million people have a monthly income of less than 1,000 yuan, and only 5% of them have a monthly income of 5,000 yuan. The above; second, moral collapse, fake goods everywhere, and fraud rampant; third, resource depletion, environmental pollution, and ecology on the verge of collapse. In short, economic development is no longer sustainable. The current precariousness of China‘s economy is rooted in Jiang Zemin’s system and policies.

In addition, many major decisions and basic policies of the CCP were finalized or finalized during the Jiang period. For example, Jiang decided to launch the Three Gorges Project, which Mao Zedong dared not build. Another example is that the CCP’s family planning was established by Deng Xiaoping, but it still had some flexibility during the Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang periods. China‘s Population Crisis?”).

Third, Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong destroys Buddhism and lies, poisons the world, and the crime is boundless

Jiang Zemin was born in response to a calamity, and due to a perfect opportunity, he was able to turn himself into a dictator with no virtue or ability. He will inevitably bring endless disasters to China and the world. What kind of disaster is infinite? Persecution of orthodoxy.

The “Bible” records that when Jesus was suffering, he said, “Daughters of Jerusalem, don’t cry for me, but cry for yourselves and your children.” Everyone knows that the ancient Roman Empire persecuted Christianity for nearly 300 years. , leading to the disappearance of an unprecedented great empire across Asia, Europe and Africa (sadly, some people also falsely claim that Christianity is the reason for the fall of ancient Rome). Among them, in 64 AD, Nero burned Rome to persecute Christians; in 65 AD, a plague broke out in ancient Rome; in 68 AD, the city of Rome rioted, and Nero committed suicide while fleeing at the age of 31. In Chinese history, there were also “Three Wus and One Sect” who exterminated Buddhas (Emperor Taiwu of the Northern Wei Dynasty, Emperor Wuzong of the Northern Zhou Dynasty, Emperor Wuzong of the Tang Dynasty, and Shizong of the Later Zhou Dynasty). None of them ended well, and three of them died and the country was destroyed.

What about Jiang Zemin? Stupider and worse than Nero. Falun Gong is the supreme cultivation method of Buddhism. It was introduced by Mr. Li Hongzhi in 1992. It is based on the assimilation of the highest characteristics of the universe, “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance”. These 100 million people have cultivated their minds to be good, bringing Chinese society to a new life, which is in the best interest of those in power and the CCP. However, Jiang’s jealousy flared up, and he used each other with the evil CCP (see “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party” No. 5 for details), and brazenly launched the persecution of Falun Gong in July 1999, bringing the Chinese nation into an unprecedented catastrophe. . Moreover, the persecution has spread overseas, and the whole world has been dragged into the whirlpool.

It is the law of heaven that good and evil will be rewarded. Jiang Zemin and the CCP have committed numerous crimes against the Chinese people, and also committed great crimes against gods and Buddhas. Jiang Zemin was full of crimes and finally died. And the CCP is hopeless, and the plague currently happening in China is aimed at the CCP (see the Epoch Times feature article “Jiang Zemin Is Dead”).

So far, the persecution is still going on, and the crimes committed by Jiang Zemin and the CCP are boundless.

epilogue

The above three points prove that Jiang Zemin is a sinner of the nation and history, and has led China to a dead end. If the Chinese want to save themselves, and if China wants to be reborn, Jiang Zemin’s crimes must be tried and accounted for, and the CCP must also be disintegrated. Jiang Zemin is dead, and a new page in history is about to be turned.

