Wang Mingquan and his wife returned to Hong Kong from Japan and were diagnosed with a Cantonese opera performance that was forced to be postponed | Luo Jiaying | The Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, January 03, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun) Wang Ming and her husband Luo Jiaying, who returned to Hong Kong from a trip to Japan, were diagnosed with the virus on January 1. According to Hong Kong media reports, Wang Mingquan and his wife were fine when they traveled in Japan. They were diagnosed after returning to Hong Kong and were suspected to be infected on the plane. Wang Mingquan said that he currently has no fever, mainly a cough, and is resting.

Wang Mingquan, 75, and her husband Luo Jiaying, 76, have not been able to travel since the outbreak. After finally waiting for Hong Kong to “clear customs”, the two of them took advantage of the Christmas holiday to visit Japan again.

Originally, the couple had been having a good time in Japan. Wang Mingquan shared scenery photos on IG for several days, and invited friends to meet up to enjoy wagyu hot pot together. Unexpectedly, the two who received the fourth booster in August last year still contracted the epidemic. (Click to see the photo)

Affected by this, Wang Mingquan was originally scheduled to perform Cantonese opera “The Story of the Purple Hairpin” from the 6th to the 8th of this month, but the organizer announced the cancellation and postponed the performance to April 24th to 26th.

