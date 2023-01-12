Wang Sicong, a well-known “net celebrity rich man” in mainland China, beat passers-by on the streets of Shanghai and rushed to the hot search. (Image source: Weibo)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News, January 12, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi)Net red rich“, Chairman of Beijing Pusi Investment, founder of IG e-sports clubWang SicongBefore the Chinese New Year, he was deeply involved in the scandal of beating passers-by.Shanghai PoliceToday (January 12), a notice was issued stating that Wang Moumou and others beat passers-by at the entrance of a commercial building. The mainland media learned from authoritative sources thathitThe person is Wang Sicong.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Immediately afterwards, Wang Sicong’s beating was posted on the mainland’s Baidu and Weibo hot searches, and the mainland people talked about it.

Wang Sicong was detained for beating someone and submitted for administrative reconsideration

At present, the police have imposed administrative detention on Wang Moumou and others for 7 days, but because Wang Moumou and others submitted for administrative reconsideration, the police suspended the administrative detention of the four people.

According to the “Beijing News Emergency Call” report, it was learned from authoritative sources that the assailant Wang Moumou was Wang Sicong.

On January 12, the Shanghai Jing’an Police issued a notice saying that at 4 o’clock on the 11th, they received a report that someone had been beaten at the door of a business building on West Nanjing Road. After investigation, Wang Moumou and others mistakenly thought that Chen Moumou, who was waiting on the roadside, took pictures of him, and asked Chen Moumou not to take pictures. Chen Moumou said he did not take pictures, and the two sides had a quarrel. Wang XX and others beat Chen XX. After judicial appraisal, Chen Moumou was comprehensively assessed as slightly injured. The police imposed administrative detention on Wang Moumou and Sun Moumou who committed illegal acts of beating others for 7 days. Because Wang Moumou and others requested administrative reconsideration, the police suspended the administrative detention of the four people.

Many netizens have questioned its action of submitting administrative reconsideration, thinking that this is “the method of the rich”, and that as long as you have money, you don’t have to go to jail. This is actually a misunderstanding. Any citizen, legal person or other organization that believes that a specific administrative act has violated its lawful rights and interests may submit an application for administrative reconsideration to the administrative organ.

At noon on January 12 local time, a mainland Red Star News reporter called the Jing’an Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau about the above-mentioned incident. The operator said that it was inconvenient to accept the interview. Later, the reporter tried to contact Beijing Pusi Investment Co., Ltd., but was hung up by the other party as soon as the reporter mentioned the matter.

Lawyer Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, pointed out that if they fight with each other and cause minor injuries to one party, it is usually considered a fight. According to the “Public Security Management Punishment Law”, anyone who beats another person or intentionally injures another person’s body shall be detained for not less than 5 days but not more than 10 days.



The Shanghai police reported that Wang Sicong had beaten someone. (Image source: Weibo)

Wang Sicong’s group beating passers-by incident escalated and suspected scene pictures were exposed

After the Wang Sicong beating incident was exposed, a small number of suspected on-site pictures flowed out on the Internet. Among them, Wang Sicong got out of the car with great aura and appeared, then he seemed to see something, and then walked over, a group of people surrounded him.

For this incident, the focus of everyone’s attention is whether Wang Sicong will be sentenced and whether the case will be kept. Judging from the current situation, although Wang Sicong beat someone on the street, the administrative detention has been suspended due to the application for administrative reconsideration. In the comment area, everyone has their own attitudes, and some people say that things are not simple.

“Internet celebrity rich man” Wang Sicong was once known as “National Husband”, and later “Entertainment Disciplinary Committee” was originally a high-profile representative of the “Second Generation Ancestor”. “Principal Wang”. Later, because of interacting with the anchor and exposing his greasy side, he was ridiculed by netizens as “scallion pancakes”. Until the afternoon of April 19, 2022, his account was banned because his remarks violated relevant laws and regulations.





Photos of Wang Sicong gang beating passers-by were exposed. (Image source: Weibo)

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.