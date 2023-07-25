Wang Yi and Ahmadian Discuss Strengthening China-Iran Relations and Regional Cooperation

Wang Yi Meets with Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

July 25, 2023 – Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ahmadian, in Johannesburg on July 24, 2023.

During the meeting, Wang Yi emphasized China‘s strategic perspective on China-Iran relations. He mentioned the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President Reahy in February of this year regarding the future development of the bilateral relationship. Wang Yi expressed China‘s willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran and to implement the agreed-upon consensus, aiming for the steady and long-term development of China-Iran relations.

Additionally, Wang Yi stated that China would continue to support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, dignity, and security. China also opposes any external interference in Iran’s internal affairs. The Chinese side expressed its commitment to working closely with Iran on the implementation of the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan. Furthermore, they aim to promote cooperation in joint construction projects related to the “Belt and Road” initiative. China seeks to contribute to the improvement of people’s livelihoods and the overall economic and social development of Iran. Wang Yi highlighted the importance of advocating multilateralism, upholding the basic norms of international relations, protecting the common interests of developing countries, and ensuring regional peace and stability.

In response, Ahmadian emphasized Iran’s high regard for its comprehensive strategic partnership with China. He expressed the hope that the two nations would enhance dialogue and communication, tap into the potential for greater cooperation, and deepen collaboration in various areas, including joint initiatives like the “Belt and Road” project. Iran acknowledged China‘s significant role in facilitating reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and welcomed China‘s continued positive contributions to regional peace. Ahmadian also conveyed Iran’s appreciation for BRICS cooperation and expressed Iran’s willingness to participate in this process through means such as “Friends of BRICS.”

The meeting between Wang Yi and Ahmadian further solidified the commitment of both China and Iran to strengthen bilateral ties. This dialogue and cooperation are expected to yield significant benefits for both countries and contribute to regional stability and development.

