Wang Yi: China welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s visit in autumn | Info

China welcomes the visit of the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign policy and security, Josep Borelli, and his delegation to China in the fall, when political preparations for the leaders’ meeting will be carried out through extensive and in-depth exchanges.

Source: Chinese media group

Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said this on Sunday during a telephone conversation with Borelj.

Borelj expressed his deep condolences for the recent disasters in China caused by heavy rains and floods. In addition, he emphasized that the EU is firmly committed to developing good relations with China. He said that the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy and China‘s “Belt and Road” initiative are not contradictory, but complementary because both aim to promote global development.

Borelj added that he is looking forward to visiting China in order to conduct a strategic dialogue as soon as possible, prepare this year’s EU-China summit and improve the further development of EU-China relations.

Wang Yi pointed out that partnership is the most important feature of China-EU relations and that China has always taken a positive stance in promoting China-EU relations. China attaches great importance to the upcoming summit and expects the meeting to play an important role in promoting China-EU relations and bilateral cooperation, Wang added.

