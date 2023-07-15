Wang Yi Meets with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to Discuss China-India Relations

Jakarta, July 15 – Wang Yi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Jakarta on July 14. During their meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed the importance of stabilizing China-India relations and the need to address the current tensions between the two countries.

Wang Yi highlighted the consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi on stabilizing China-India relations. He emphasized the need for both sides to take actions that adhere to the correct direction of bilateral relations. Wang Yi also stressed the importance of recognizing the common interests that China and India share, as the world‘s top two developing countries and eternal neighbors. He stated that the realization of common development and prosperity between the two countries holds global significance and that they should support and achieve each other rather than create tensions.

Furthermore, Wang Yi expressed China‘s concerns over India’s recent restrictive measures against Chinese companies. He called for a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies operating in India.

In response, Jaishankar expressed India’s willingness to properly address the differences between the two sides with an open mind. He emphasized the importance of normalizing India-China relations for the mutual benefits of both countries. Jaishankar also expressed a desire to create favorable conditions for high-level exchanges in the near future.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on the border issue as soon as possible. This decision reflects the commitment of both countries to resolving the border tensions peacefully.

Additionally, they reached a consensus in principle on starting the BRICS expansion process. This signifies the willingness of both countries to strengthen cooperation within the framework of BRICS and further enhance the multilateral cooperation between the member countries.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Jaishankar represents a positive development in China-India relations. Both sides have expressed their commitment to resolving the current tensions and maintaining stability between the two countries. With ongoing dialogue and cooperation, it is hoped that China and India can work towards a future of mutual understanding, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

