Wang Yi Meets with Indian National Security Adviser Doval to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Global Influence

Title: Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Doval of India Discuss Bilateral Relations and Future Cooperation

Date: July 24, 2023

In a significant diplomatic meeting held on July 24, 2023, Wang Yi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with National Security Adviser Doval of India in Johannesburg. The meeting aimed to discuss the current state of China-India relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Wang Yi emphasized the importance of China and India as major forces in the process of multi-polarization. He highlighted the need for both nations to align with the development trends of the times and accurately comprehend the direction in which bilateral relations should progress. Wang Yi referred to the crucial consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi the previous year in Bali, focusing on stabilizing China-India relations. He stressed the significance of implementing this consensus through specific policies, concerted actions by various departments, and the enhancement of strategic mutual trust. Overcoming external interference and difficulties was also emphasized as a means to promote the early return of bilateral relations to a healthy and stable track of development.

Furthermore, Wang Yi underlined that the level of support and cooperation between China and India, or the presence of suspicion and animosity, will directly impact their respective development processes and the global situation. Highlighting the rise of developing countries such as China and India as a major trend in the world, he emphasized the need for collaboration among these nations to uphold multilateralism and democratize international relations. Wang Yi stated that China, contrary to the hegemonic ambitions of certain countries, is committed to a multi-polar world characterized by equality and order. He expressed China‘s willingness to join hands with developing countries including India to shape a more just and reasonable international order.

Responding to Wang Yi’s remarks, Doval acknowledged that as two ancient civilizations, neighboring countries, and the world‘s two most populous nations, both India and China hold significant influence over the global landscape. They share numerous common perspectives on the future of humanity and the world, as well as extensive mutual interests. Emphasizing the interdependent fate of both nations, Doval stressed the importance of reestablishing strategic mutual trust and pursuing common development. In the spirit of mutual understanding and respect, Doval expressed India’s commitment to finding a fundamental resolution to the border situation and urged both nations to adopt a comprehensive, long-term perspective to expedite the improvement and development of bilateral relations. He also highlighted India’s readiness to contribute positively towards promoting global peace and prosperity.

The meeting between Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Doval provides a platform for China and India to address existing challenges, strengthen mutual trust, and foster cooperation for long-term stability and development. Both sides expressed their commitment to maintaining world peace and playing a significant role in shaping the international order through collaboration.

As China and India continue to be major global players, the outcomes and decisions resulting from this meeting are likely to have far-reaching implications, influencing geopolitical dynamics and shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

