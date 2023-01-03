On August 3, 2022, then Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Phnom Penh. (Image credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 1, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Miao Wei) Recently, the Communist Party of Chinadiplomatic systemMajor adjustments in high-level personnel.Ambassador of the Chinese Communist Party to the United StatesQin GangAfter succeeding Wang Yi as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the official disclosure,Wang YisucceedYang JiechiServed as Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (Director of Central Foreign Affairs Office). Since then, Wang Yi has become the highest-ranking official in charge of foreign affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

On January 1, 2023, the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published Wang Yi’s article in the first issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine in 2023 in the name of a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and “Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office”, indicating that Wang Yi has taken over from his predecessor Yang Jiechi as the An important leader in the field of diplomacy and national security of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In his latest post, he stated that the diplomatic front will actively expand an equal, open, and cooperative global partnership, deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Russia, and consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries. Implement the consensus reached by the leaders of China and the United States, discuss the establishment of guiding principles for Sino-US relations and correct the course; and point out that Taiwan is a red line that cannot be crossed in Sino-US relations.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that as Wang Yi and Qin Gang took positions on the CCP’s diplomatic platform one after another, their aggressive rhetoric has not been restrained, and the future of the CCP’s diplomatic line may enter the period of Wolf Warriors 2.0.

Wang Yi is 69 years old and has served as foreign minister for 10 years. Wang Yi, who has already reached the retirement age, was promoted to a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China in an “unusual” manner at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Previously, he served as Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador to Japan, and Director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The Chinese Communist Party media reported that on December 30, 2022, Qin Gang, the ambassador to the United States, will succeed Wang Yi as foreign minister. The 56-year-old Qin Gang once served as the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director of the Information Department, the Minister to the United Kingdom, and the Deputy Foreign Minister. He was appointed as the Chinese Ambassador to the United States in July 2021. A member of the Central Committee was considered a popular candidate to succeed Wang Yi as foreign minister at that time.

According to the CCP’s practice, Qin Gang should not be elected as foreign minister until the National People’s Congress of the CCP in March 2023. He rarely takes office early, which has aroused public attention.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the power struggle in the diplomatic system of the Communist Party of China mainly revolved around two positions: the first was the position of director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; the second was the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both positions are now also settled. It is reported that the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is managed by the central government, and its immediate boss is the Central Foreign Affairs Commission. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a department of the State Council and a government department. One represents the party and the other represents the government.

As Wang Yi and Qin Gang assume new positions, public opinion generally believes that they have clearly won the trust of Xi Jinping.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Qin Gang and Wang Yi are the main exponents of the assertive diplomacy advocated by Xi Jinping, whose vision is one of uncompromising challenges to the global standing of the United States. Both men were promoted at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wang Weizheng, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Adelphi University and professor of political science, recently told Radio Free Asia that Qin Gang will highly follow Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thinking, that is, follow the above-mentioned “big power diplomacy” line. “The reason why Xi Jinping promotes Qin Gang is obviously because he has trust and expectations in him.”

According to the CCP’s so-called internal party rules, the 69-year-old Wang Yi should retire together with Yang Jiechi. The reason why he was promoted again is believed to be due to Wang Yi’s good at flattering and exploiting, and his ability to figure out the “going up”. As early as July 2022, Wang Yi flattered Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought at the “Xi Jinping Diplomatic Thought Study Symposium”.

Wang Yi said, “Great times inevitably produce great ideas.” He described Xi Jinping as a great strategist. With foresight, he accurately grasped the laws of the development of human society, and comprehensively judged the trend of the international situation and China‘s historical position. His diplomatic thought is a major achievement of epoch-making significance in the construction of new China‘s diplomatic theory, and it is worthy of in-depth study and comprehensive understanding.

At that time, RFA commented that Wang Yi’s move to flatter Xi Jinping even highlighted his personal desire to be promoted and flatter others. Li Hengqing, an economist living in the United States, said that Wang Yi wanted to take over from Yang Jiechi, and his actions at this time were just to get into the Politburo.

