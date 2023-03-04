On September 25, 2020, the “Reagan” aircraft carrier and other military aircraft and warships held a military exercise in the Philippine Sea. (Jason Tarleton/US Navy)

[The Epoch Times, March 3, 2023]On February 28, the House of Representatives of Japan passed a record-setting budget for fiscal year 2023, among which the defense budget also set a record.

With its rapid military buildup, increasingly assertive military activities, and competition with the United States, China poses the “greatest ever strategic challenge” to the peace and security of Japan and the international community, the budget said.

This is the latest move Japan has taken to dramatically increase its ability to guard against the CCP.

In recent years, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, the three important allies of the United States in the Far East, have all been very vigilant against the threat of the CCP.

The budget passed by the Japanese House of Representatives totaled 114.4 trillion yen (839.3 billion U.S. dollars), of which the defense budget was as high as 50 billion U.S. dollars.

The Japanese government plans to use US$1.55 billion to purchase and deploy 400 American Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of 1,600 kilometers. Obviously, these missiles are used by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to carry out pre-emptive strikes against enemy military bases.

The new version of the “National Security Strategy” passed by the Japanese House of Representatives in December last year identified the CCP as Japan’s “biggest strategic challenge ever”, that is, the CCP is Japan’s “number one enemy” and announced that Japan will have “the ability to attack enemy bases.”

The “Security Strategy” proposes that from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2027, Japan’s total defense expenditure will reach 43 trillion yen (318 billion U.S. dollars), which is about the previous five-year defense expenditure plan (27.47 trillion yen). 1.5 times. It is estimated that by fiscal year 2027, Japan’s defense budget will account for about 2% of GDP, reaching a total of about 10 trillion yen.

The above-mentioned budget is a major measure to implement the above-mentioned “security strategy”.

Since December last year, Japan has actually changed its 75-year-old policy of “exclusive defense” and upgraded its defense against the CCP to a top priority.

In recent years, Japan has always regarded strengthening the “Japan-US alliance” as its top priority in defending against the CCP. Through the summit meeting between the two countries, the 2+2 talks between the defense ministers and foreign ministers, the “US-Japan-India-Australia Security Dialogue”, and the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework”, etc., the breadth, depth and strength of Japan’s anti-communist measures have been unprecedented. Japan is trying to join the “Five Eyes Alliance” and join the “US-UK-Australia Trilateral Security Partnership” to upgrade Japan’s security.

In addition to the U.S. military garrison, Japan has signed mutual access agreements with the United Kingdom and Australia, allowing Britain and Australia to station troops in Japan. Japan and the Philippines are negotiating a military mutual access agreement to provide guarantees for the mutual deployment of troops.

Since the leaders of Japan and South Korea were invited to participate in the NATO summit for the first time in June last year, from January 29 to February 1, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan and South Korea. Cooperation between Japan, South Korea and NATO is also accelerating.

China-backed North Korea is South Korea’s “enemy number one”

On February 16, South Korea released the “2022 National Defense White Paper”, calling North Korea an “enemy” for the first time in six years.

North Korea launched at least 95 missiles last year, including four intercontinental ballistic missiles. On February 18 this year, North Korea launched another intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency revealed that North Korea may soon conduct a seventh nuclear test.

In response to North Korea’s threat of force, South Korea has also substantially increased its defense spending. On December 28 last year, the Ministry of National Defense of South Korea announced the “National Defense Plan for the Next Five Years”, planning to invest 331.4 trillion won from 2023 to 2027 for the construction and operation of military forces. Among them, the proportion of equipment expenses in the total defense budget will increase from 31% in 2023 to 36% in 2027.

In order to improve the unified combat capability, South Korea plans to establish a strategic command responsible for commanding and controlling the “Korea-type three-axis system” around 2024, and create a corresponding naval mobile fleet command while deploying new Aegis destroyers.

On January 11, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue, when listening to a report from the Ministry of National Defense, stated that “if North Korea’s provocations intensify, South Korea may deploy tactical nuclear weapons or possess its own nuclear weapons.” South Korea and the United States are discussing the sharing of US nuclear force intelligence, joint planning, and corresponding implementation plans.

The scale and frequency of South Korea-US joint military exercises have also been greatly increased, and more than 20 joint military exercises will be held in 2023.

South Korea’s defense against North Korea is essentially its defense against the CCP. Without the decades-long “blood transfusion”, “encouragement” and “support” of the CCP, North Korea would not have conducted nuclear tests and frequently tested missiles, causing unrest on the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia, and even the Asia-Pacific.

China and South Korea had fierce confrontations over South Korea’s deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system. When Moon Jae-in was in power, in view of the strong opposition from the CCP, the then South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha publicly stated that South Korea would not deploy THAAD, would not join the US anti-missile system, and would not develop the South Korea-US-Japan military alliance. This is the origin of the so-called “Sade Three No’s”.

After Yoon Seok-yue took office as South Korean president in May last year, he made it clear that South Korea’s deployment of THAAD involves South Korea’s sovereignty and cannot be compromised.

On October 10, 2022, when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin introduced the results of his visit to China to the South Korean media delegation in Qingdao, he stated that he had made it clear to the Chinese side that the “THAAD three nos” were not a promise made by the current South Korean government to China, nor were they Agreement reached by both parties.

China pushes the Philippines further toward the U.S.

In recent years, the CCP and the Philippines have continued to clash in the South China Sea, making the Philippines and the CCP gradually drifting away, and the United States getting closer.

After Marcos Jr. takes office as the President of the Philippines in June 2022, the United States and the Philippines will accelerate the implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. The scale of joint military exercises between the two countries is getting bigger and bigger.

On February 2, the U.S.-Philippine defense ministers announced after the meeting that the number of Philippine military bases that the U.S. military can use will increase from the current five to nine. The four new bases are believed to include Luzon Island in the north near Taiwan and Palawan Island in the south near the main islands and waters where sovereignty disputes exist in the South China Sea.

The Philippines is very sensitive to conflicts in the Taiwan Strait, and believes that as long as there is a conflict, the Philippines will definitely be involved.

On February 12, Philippine President Marcos Jr. said in an interview with Nikkei: “No matter who… no matter which side is playing a role (in the Taiwan Strait conflict), we will be brought into the conflict.”

Marcos Jr. pointed out that his hometown, Irokos Norte Province in the northern Philippines, is only 40 minutes away from the southern city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “We feel that we are on the front line of (conflict).” At stake is the safety of the 150,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan. As for a possible military response, “it depends on how the incident got to that point (the conflict)”.

It is conceivable that once a conflict in the Taiwan Strait breaks out, the Philippines is likely to join the United States, Japan, and South Korea in jointly defending the CCP.

The U.S., Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines have increased joint operations against the CCP

On February 27, the United States, Japan, and South Korea held the first trilateral economic security dialogue in Honolulu to strengthen the resilience and crisis response capabilities of the three countries’ major supply chains.

On February 13, the vice foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, and South Korea held talks in Washington and confirmed that they would cooperate to deal with the CCP’s reconnaissance balloons flying over the United States.

In recent years, the joint military exercises of the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines have become an important part of the defense cooperation among the four parties.

On February 22, warships of the United States, Japan and South Korea held a ballistic missile defense exercise in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula.

In June last year, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines participated in the “Rim of the Pacific Military Exercise” led by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; in August, the navies of the U.S., Japan, and South Korea held missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises that had been interrupted for five years; In September, the United States, Japan, and South Korea held the first joint anti-submarine exercise in five years; in October, the United States, Japan, and South Korea held a ballistic missile defense exercise.

In October last year, the sixth US-Philippines “Sea Warrior Cooperation” joint exercise was held on the west coast of the Philippines. The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Marine Corps participated as observers for the first time.

Reasons for the Eastern Neighbors of the CCP to Form an Anti-Communist Alliance

First, the CCP has long launched a new cold war against the United States.

In 2020, the great plague spread from Wuhan to the whole of China and the whole world. When the whole Chinese people and the people of the world are in a catastrophe, the CCP launched a new cold war against the United States. There are five landmark events:

From January to February, the CCP warships advanced into the Midway Island military exercise in the central Pacific Ocean; in March, the CCP announced the completion of the “fortress sea area” of the South China Sea strategic nuclear submarine; in June, the CCP announced the completion of the deployment of space warfare against the United States; From the Yellow Sea to the East China Sea to the South China Sea to the mainland, launching the most intensive military exercise in more than 40 years; on August 25, “People’s Daily” published a long article criticizing the United States. The central idea is: the United States is the worst, and the CCP is the best.

For more than three years since the outbreak of the Great Plague, the CCP’s Cold War against the United States has continued.

Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines are three important countries on the first island chain for the United States to prevent the invasion of communism. They have respectively signed the “US-Japan Security Treaty”, “US-South Korea Mutual Defense Treaty”, and “US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty” with the United States .

The CCP launched a new cold war against the United States, prompting the United States to strengthen its military alliances with Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines to jointly build a common chain of defense in the Far East.

Second, the CCP’s “extreme pressure” on Taiwan.

In 2020, the CCP will forcefully push the “Hong Kong version of the National Security Law”. After ending Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” 23 years ahead of schedule, it will take down capitalist Taiwan as its next important goal. Taiwan implements “maximum pressure”.

In 2020, the CCP held dozens of military exercises in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the South China Sea, and the intention of targeting Taiwan is obvious. The CCP’s military planes, warships, and aircraft carriers frequently enter and exit the Taiwan Strait, making the situation in the Taiwan Strait extremely tense.

By May 2021, the British “Economist” magazine called Taiwan “the most dangerous place on earth.”

In 2022, the CCP military aircraft harassed Taiwan up to 1727 sorties. Among them, the number of fighter dispatches increased from 538 in 2021 to 1,241 in 2022, while the number of disturbances by bombers (including the nuclear-capable H-6) increased from 60 to 101. In addition, 2022 will also be the first time that the CCP’s drones interfere with Taiwan.

On August 4, 2022, when the CCP held a military exercise around Taiwan, at least 11 missiles fell into the northern, southern and eastern waters of Taiwan. The Japanese government said five missiles fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Once a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, it will definitely affect the three important allies of the United States in East Asia, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. This is one of the important reasons why the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines joined forces to prevent communism.

Third, the CCP’s “wolf warrior diplomacy” makes enemies everywhere.

Take Japan as an example. Before the outbreak of the Great Plague, Japan tried to maintain a balanced relationship between China and the United States. But after the Great Plague, Japan gradually broke with the CCP.

The great plague that spread from China in 2020 not only prevented the opening of the Olympic Games, which Japan has been preparing for for a long time as a driving force for economic growth, but had to be postponed to 2021, and brought huge losses to Japan’s economy and social life. Against this background, the CCP is not humble and introspective, but aggressive.

CCP war wolf diplomats continue to bombard Japan.

For example, on March 18, 2021, after the 2+2 meeting between the US and Japanese defense ministers and foreign ministers, a reporter asked the CCP what it thought of this. “Led the wolf into the house”, “willing to rely on others and act as a strategic vassal of the United States“.

For another example, on December 21, 2021, Xue Jian, the Consul General of the Chinese Communist Party in Osaka, said in an interview with reporters: “No matter how much Japan flatters the West, I can’t get rid of my yellow skin, and I will always be a ‘second-class citizen’. “

On June 30, 2021, a poll published by the Yupi Research Center showed that 88% of Japanese people hold a negative view of the CCP, ranking first among 17 developed economies.

Fourth, the CCP’s bias towards Russia in the Russo-Ukrainian war has triggered a high degree of vigilance among its eastern neighbors.

Twenty days before the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out last year, on February 4, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China, the CCP announced: “China-Russia friendship has no limits, cooperation has no restricted areas, and mutual trust has no upper limit.” China and Russia have signed nearly 20 cooperation documents, and Russia has received large orders exceeding US$100 billion.

In the one year since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine War, the CCP has not only not joined the ranks of sanctions, but has increased its economic and trade exchanges with Russia as the free world led by the United States has continuously increased its sanctions against Russia.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs of the Communist Party of China, the trade volume between China and Russia will increase by 29.3% in 2022, reaching a record high of US$190.271 billion. This is actually a “blood transfusion” of launching a war of aggression against Ukraine against Russia.

“Ukraine today understands Taiwan” has become a major concern for the CCP’s eastern neighbors. In order to prevent the CCP from launching a war across the Taiwan Strait and harming the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, they had to join forces to resist the CCP.

epilogue

After the outbreak of the Great Plague in 2020, all Chinese people and people all over the world need to recuperate.

However, the CCP has gone the other way, adopting aggressive offensives in Hong Kong, the Taiwan Strait, the Asia-Pacific region, and around the world, making neighbors and neighbors uneasy.

The CCP keeps tossing and tossing, waking up the United States and its eastern neighbors. In the end, the CCP is likely to toss itself into a “public enemy of mankind” and go to perish in “surrounding the CCP under heaven”.

