© Reuters. Wanqi organized a group to go abroad to grab orders!Response from the Zhejiang Department of Commerce: Don’t be afraid, it’s time to go overseas to do business



Zhejiang organized a group to go to sea to “grab orders” and became popular.

On December 6, the topic #浙江will organize 10,000 enterprises to go abroad to participate in economic and trade activities# appeared on Weibo’s hot search, and netizens praised it one after another. As of press time, the number of readings on this topic has reached 140 million, and the number of discussions has exceeded 7,000.

It is reported that on December 3, Zhejiang Province launched the “Thousands of Regiments and Thousands of Enterprises to Expand the Market and Grab Orders”. On December 4th, the foreign trade enterprise team led by the Provincial Department of Commerce set off for a 6-day trip to Germany and France. This team is the first team led by the Zhejiang provincial business department to go abroad since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

On December 7, Times Finance called the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and the relevant staff said, “This event is mainly to send a signal. With the optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures, it is time to call on everyone to ‘go overseas’ to do business. , don’t be afraid of anything.”

In fact, it is not the first time that Zhejiang organized a group to “go to sea”. The staff member said, “Before the epidemic, our business department held overseas exhibitions every year. At that time, we would lead companies to go abroad dozens of times a year. After the epidemic, such overseas activities have become online. For example, Video conference or online exhibition, but the effect is not as good as offline, and the negotiation is not sufficient.”

The staff member also pointed out that this type of activity is actually a normal operation, “This time I went to more than 30 people, and it was not a chartered flight. It just departed on the same day. It is actually a relatively ordinary activity. It is only based on the current situation. This situation just conforms to the national policy, which makes it so special, and I did not expect it to receive so much attention.”

The growth of Zhejiang’s import and export trade is stable. This “going to sea” is not an exception in Zhejiang Province.

As early as July this year, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province took the lead in opening the country’s first foreign-related business round-trip charter flight for the purpose of expanding the market after the epidemic, helping foreign trade companies go global. On December 6th, Ningbo once again “organized a delegation”. The Ningbo “hundreds of groups, thousands of enterprises and thousands of people” composed of heads of foreign trade enterprises and government departments, etc., flew to the first stop in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the exhibition, expand the market, and in the next 12 Go to Indonesia and Japan to grab orders and promote attraction within days.

Ningbo Ruimensk Door and Window Fittings Co., Ltd. is a member of Ningbo’s “sea-going group”. The company’s staff told Times Finance, “Our general manager went to the UAE once in July, and this time he went again for the group trip in December. Currently in the UAE to discuss business matters.”

There are still many companies like this. According to The Paper, up to now, Ningbo has organized 2 batches of 8 business charter flights, serving a total of 600 person-times and attracting orders of about 2 billion US dollars. As of the end of November, Ningbo foreign trade enterprises have sent more than 850 people abroad to carry out business activities.

On December 4th, the “chartered flight” of the Bureau of Commerce of Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province also flew to Japan to participate in the AFF Textile and Apparel Exhibition, and negotiated new projects with well-known local companies. On the same day, some Jiaxing enterprises will go to sea with the German and French delegation organized by the Provincial Department of Commerce, starting a 6-day European tour.

Zhejiang Province’s “going out” action is directly reflected in the “transcript” of import and export trade.

Since June this year, the growth rate of my country’s total import and export value has continued to slow down. In June, July, August and September, the total value of import and export increased by 14.3%, 12.7%, 8.6% and 8.3% respectively. The total export value was 3.55 trillion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 6.9%.

On December 7, the latest import and export trade data released by the General Administration of Customs showed that the growth rate of import and export continued to slow down in November. In November, China‘s total import and export value was 3.7 trillion yuan (RMB, the same below), a slight increase of 0.1% year-on-year, a sharp slowdown from 6.9% in October, and a new low since May this year. Among them, exports were 2.1 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.9%; imports were 1.6 trillion yuan, a decrease of 1.1%.

In this context, the growth of import and export in Zhejiang Province remains relatively stable.

On November 10, Hangzhou Customs announced the foreign trade import and export data of Zhejiang Province from January to October. In the first 10 months of this year, Zhejiang’s import and export volume was 3.90 trillion yuan, ranking third in the country, following Guangdong and Jiangsu. In terms of growth rate, Zhejiang’s import and export growth from January to October was 16.0%, far exceeding the growth rate of 1.9% in Guangdong and 8.5% in Jiangsu, and also exceeded the national average of 9.5%. Among them, exports were 2.87 trillion yuan, an increase of 17.7%, and imports were 1.03 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.7%.

Guangdong, Sichuan and Jiangsu went to sea one after another to “grab orders” Ten aspects including detection and isolation methods have been further optimized.

With the continuous optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures in various places, the teams of “going overseas” groups in various places have grown stronger, and Guangdong, Sichuan, Jiangsu and other places have also kept up with the pace of “grabbing orders”.

On December 7, according to the WeChat official account “Suzhou Release”, from November 17 to 23, the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce organized a charter flight service to Japan, which became the first large-scale economic and trade organization organized by the local government level in China since the epidemic in 2020. Group charter flight service, the trip to Japan has achieved fruitful results, and won new orders of more than 1 billion yuan. It is reported that from December 9th to 18th, Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce will also organize charter flights to France and Germany.

On December 5, Sichuan’s first business charter flight set sail, and 40 people from 31 foreign trade companies flew to Europe to carry out a 9-day economic and trade promotion activity. According to the “Sichuan Daily”, these companies come from industries such as food, medicine, automobiles, furniture, and agricultural products. They will grab overseas orders by visiting new and old customers and participating in exhibitions.

Recently, 40 Guangzhou companies also chartered flights to sea to grab orders. Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce organized more than 100 people from nearly 40 foreign trade companies to go to Southeast Asia to participate in the Guangdong (Malaysia) Commodity Fair and the Singapore Beauty Expo in the Asia-Pacific region by way of chartered flights.

In fact, as early as the end of November, a 44-member Foshan economic and trade delegation went to Poland to carry out economic and trade activities, becoming the first city in Guangdong Province to restart overseas economic exchange activities.

Various places have gone to sea one after another, releasing signals of recovery in foreign trade. Yue Xiangyu, a researcher at the China Institute of Economic Thought at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, analyzed Times Finance. The continuous optimization of epidemic control will help smooth the industrial chain and help both exports and imports.

Chen Jia, an independent international strategy researcher and a researcher at the Monetary Institute of Renmin University of China, also told Times Finance on December 7 that with the further optimization of epidemic prevention and control policies in various places, it is a high probability event that China‘s trade data will recover in stages in the future.