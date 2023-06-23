Wanted in Russia Rosario Aitala, judge of the Hague Court

An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. The name of the judge of the International Criminal Court Rosario Salvatore Aitala, who issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes, he was entered into the wanted persons database of the Russian Interior Ministry.

“Rosario Salvatore Aitala is wanted under an article of the penal code”, reads the database cited by the news agency Tassbut the charges against him are not specified.

On March 17, the Hague Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova Belova for war crimes and, in particular, for the “illegal deportation of Ukrainian children”.

15 children deported to Russia repatriated to Ukraine by the Foreign editorial staff 21 March 2023

Three days later the Russian Investigative Committee had opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and the judges of the Court deeming their actions knowingly “illegitimate”. To motivate the legal initiative, he cited the “Convention on the prevention and repression of crimes against persons enjoying international protection” of 14 December 1973 which provides that heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign countries.

Finally, last May, the Russian Investigative Committee had accused the Italian judge Aitala of “illegal detention of a person” and “plot to attack a foreign government official, who holds the status of an internationally protected person, with the aim of forcing international relations”. Since yesterday Aitala has been wanted. A measure that in reality is of little value.

Born in Catania 54 years ago, Rosario Aitala was a state police officer for a long time before entering the judiciary in 1997. He later became a professor of international law at the Luiss University in Rome and in 2018 he landed at the Criminal Court of The Hague.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

