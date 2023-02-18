by Antonella Galetta

“Nothing will end war unless the people themselves refuse to wage war” – Albert Einstein. During the night between February 23 and 24, first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the pacifist world takes to the streets. We are all called to participate in the March for Peace which will leave from Perugia in the direction of Assisi. There will also be the “Peace Builders”, a community of activists born from the call of Pope Francis in relation to the War in Ukraine.

Taking this opportunity as a Legambiente educator and postwoman of the “Costruttore di Pace”, this week I organized a live webinar on Facebook, entitled: “Climate change and wars, which path will we take?”. My guests: Claudio Mazzoccoli Bonadiespeacemaker, Hon. Stefania AscariMP5S and Francesco Fantuzzi, Coop. Mag 2 and Reggio author of the book Inside the red zone.

These past few weeks have been very worrying indeed on the war front in Ukraine, so I have taken the initiative to talk to experts on this matter. After a year of Russian aggression, with more than 300,000 dead, Zelensky continues to ask the West armaments increasingly sophisticated to defeat the aggressor Putin. During the coming weeks, in the face of the recent successes of the Russian army in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, there are fears of a major offensive.

After a long year of suffering, hardships, worries, bombings, destruction for the Russian and Ukrainian population and soldiers, Europe has not yet taken the path of negotiations. Only Orban and at times Erdogan have tried, in addition to the tireless Pope Francis. As a pacifist, rejecting war from the bottom of my heart, I am convinced that Europe and we Italians too have not been able to manage the situation from the beginning and that by now everything is really getting out of hand. We are in fact very close with the hands of the apocalypse clock at time x, never as close as now to a nuclear war.

In this webinar, being an environmental educator and blogger, I wanted to collect some given by Emergency about how much the arms industry and wars impact on the environment. The effects of military activities in normal times are already alarming. Unfortunately, governments are not required to measure these emissions and countries such as China, Russia and Turkey are not transparent on this matter. The Pentagon – the world‘s largest military organization – consumes an impressive amount of fossil fuels. It will use 82 million barrels of oil this year. Between 2001 and 2017 the US State Department issued 1.2 billion tons of CO2, roughly the annual consumption of 257 million cars (twice those on the road in the United States).

At the European level we are a little more virtuous, but we have nevertheless emitted 8 million tons of CO2 per year for military activities. If we add companies in the sector, for example Leonardo, in Italy we arrive at 25 million tons per year (10% of all Italian emissions). These are the damages to the environment in times of peace. Then unfortunately you also have to deal with the tests of weapons.

It is estimated that between 1 and 6% of the land surface is dedicated to military activities. Here the consequences of tests – even nuclear ones – are devastating for the ecosystem. This is the case of the Bikini islands, still unused due to radiation. Of course in wartime, everything gets exponentially worse.

After this introduction I passed the floor to Claudio Mazzoccoli who spoke to us about us “Builders of Peace”.

“We are a community of activists who aim to keep and promote peace born from a vision of Luigi De Giacomo, in response to the call of Pope Francis on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Luigi was one of the creators of the campaign to collect signatures in support of Lip (Popular Initiative Law) on common goods, which resumed the bill drawn up by the ministerial commission chaired by Stefano Rodotà. Unfortunately Luigi has left us, but we are trying to unite the pacifist world as he would have done.

As peace builders, in September we delivered a letter to the President of the Republic saying that it is time for the peoples of Europe to start weaving a future of peace again, free from the threat of nuclear weapons. We have also asked President Mattarella to promote diplomatic initiatives aimed at putting a charter of fundamental rights at the heart of a new Europe which commits the institutional leaders to guaranteeing citizens peaceful prospects based on the common good, equality, freedom and democracy. We are now continuing our mission by presenting a letter of commitment for the mayors to put into practice actions, demonstrations to ensure that all of us citizens have one culture of equality. Peace is built day by day”.

Speaking in this webinar, the Hon. Stefania Ascari explained to us that the only real solution is only peace. “Europe is completely absent from the negotiations. The amendments presented by the M5S on the proposals to stop the shipment of arms were rejected. The only initiative they are carrying out in Italy and Europe is theescalation military. In the newspapers – continues Ascari – the idea is spreading that by sending arms the war will soon be won”.

The parliamentarian goes on to say that there is not only war in the Ukraine in the world, but hundreds of wars in Africa as well. As soon as she returned from Lebanon, she explained to us that the situation of Palestinian refugees it’s terrible: children rummaging in the garbage, 12 camps with more than 300,000 refugees crammed together. Here too, there is no will to resolve this situation. “The M5S is the only political force against arms shipments to Ukraine and open to a peace path. The Movement has asked that for every shipment of arms decided at an inter-ministerial level, there be a real one parliamentary debate with the specification of the costs and the type of weapons to be sent. According to the budget law, military expenditure has increased overall. Data communicated by the government to Parliament: forecast for arms costs: 2023 – from 25.7 billion in 2022 to 26.5 in 2023. 38 billion euros are forecast for 2028. This money could instead be spent on health and education according to the Def: in 2025 3.5% of GDP will be removed from education and healthcare. We’re talking about money that could be used to fight climate change.”

Last intervention, very interesting, by Francesco Fantuzzi of Reggio Emilia. According to Francesco Fantuzzi, “after the Covid pandemic, a social climate of distancing and therefore it is difficult to think of a fabric of culture of peace. The pandemic has caused human relationships to crumble and has increased interpersonal friction and social distancing. With the war this clash, for and against the two sides, continues. When you think differently (against) the crowd or the system, you are classified as different. But do we really have a culture of peace today? Can we understand complex phenomena such as war if there is no real debate? With i likes they cannot be born solutions and important thoughts. But what space do we have to weave a structure of peace? Why was there not this involvement for the other conflicts? Is all this right?”. To you the arduous sentence.