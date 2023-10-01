Home » War between narcos in Marseille, the video of the street ambush with assault rifles – Corriere TV
World

by admin
New episode of violence in the French city. Two people died and one was injured

Guido Olimpio / CorriereTv

Marseille knows no respite, the war between narcos claims further victims. A commando, who arrived in a car, opened fire with Kalashnikov assault rifles at some people. Two dead and one injured.

One of the murdered was known to the police for a series of precedents linked to the world of drug dealing. The incursion, in front of witnesses and not at night, is only the latest episode of a feud marked from the beginning by 44 killings, attacks attributable to the struggle between different groups, in particular the Yoda gang and the rivals of the Dz Mafia.

The video from the surveillance cameras was released by someone on the web, which prompted the Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation.

September 29, 2023 – Updated September 30, 2023, 4:17 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

