In the February issue of Mondoperaio, we analyzed the issue of Afghan funds “frozen” in the coffers of the Federal Reserve americana where they were on August 15 when Ashraf Ghani’s government collapsed under Taliban pressure. This is seven billion dollars “frozen” in the US and another 2 billion which would be found mainly in Germany, Switzerland, the Emirates and Qatar. The “physical” cash, printed on the orders of the Afghan central bank, is instead found, also frozen, in Poland. We denounced their political use by a country which lost the Afghan war and which seemed to want to manage the blockage of those funds as a posthumous revenge. Recent events have proved us right. On February 11, President Joe Biden signed an executive order splitting the frozen assets in two: part of the money – 3.5 billion – will go back to Afghanistan but not to the coffers of the regime that won the war. The other 3.5 billion will remain frozen waiting for the American judiciary to decide on the request of 150 family members of the victims of September 11 who want that money to repay them for their suffering.

The 3.5 billion for Afghanistan thawed, according to what Biden decided, will flow into a trust fund for humanitarian assistance but which will be kept out of the hands of the Taliban. The creation of trust fund however, it will not be a simple mechanism because the establishment of this fund and the elaboration of the legal details could take several months. Therefore, the slap to the regime remains and the wait for an uncertain timing. The decision guarantees punishment to enemies while recognizing the right of American citizens to be repaid for the 2001 massacre. It could be said that revenge is a dish that is eaten cold.

The decision to keep Afghan money frozen in America as compensation for the victims of an act to which the Taliban are also extraneous (9/11 was the work of Al Qaeda), has raised legal doubts and a chorus of criticisms and sets a dangerous precedent. But the second option also raises serious doubts: by choosing to return half of the funds to Afghanistan, bypassing the Taliban government, Biden is carrying out a sort of humanitarian facade operation which will however have negative repercussions on a collapsing country. Not only because it will take another few months (six have already passed) to actually unfreeze the funds. But because deciding to bypass the executive in Kabul means not enabling it to pay the salaries of teachers, doctors and the civil service. It means that that money will turn into a hairy charity that does not put the government in a position to revive the state machinery, in the hands of schools, hospitals, public offices. A revenge that certainly affects the Taliban but which, above all, penalizes over 30 million Afghans who will have to make do with food and medicine but not with a state – good or bad – capable of assisting them.

It is not a question here of having pity or sympathy for an obscurantist and theocratic regime with an almost ethnically pure executive responsible – directly or indirectly – for kidnapping female activists and extrajudicial executions. It is a question of whether the war is to be pursued by other means, taking revenge on enemies and punishing those living in Afghanistan under their regime. It’s about understanding if you really want to close the chapter of that conflict or pretend you can win it with blackmail and revenge. Come out with your head held high holding firm the sacrosanct principles of democracy and law or meanly circumvent the problem by starving a people to hit the top.