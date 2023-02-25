According to the latest report after the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Russian army allegedly committed close to 90,000 war crimes!

The Ukrainian government has reported all known crimes that have occurred since the war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. According to the claims of those who miraculously managed to survive, in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, about 8,000 war crimes were allegedly committed. That city allegedly endured the terror of Russian soldiers for eight months until it was liberated by the Ukrainian army.

Those who survived called “Putin’s soldiers” monsters and bloodthirsty animals. Special cells were allegedly discovered where prisoners were piled up and tortured in gruesome ways such as being beaten by several Russian soldiers and then electrocuted. Several people revealed details in their confessions torture.

Confessions of victims and eyewitnesses

Svetlana Melnik (42) is a woman who works at a kiosk in Kherson. Near her workplace was a chamber in the ground from where she listened to the screams and wails of captured soldiers and civilians for weeks.

“I heard men and women screaming with masks on their heads when they were dragged outside. This place was real hell on earth. The Russians are monsters who came here and we were all afraid of themSvetlana said.

Seller Andrej Andrišchenko (28) was a prisoner for 47 days. The Russian army caught him on the street while he was drawing pro-Ukrainian graffiti. Andrej survived real hell.

“They beat me constantly and put wires on my genitals and ears through which they passed electricity. They joked by pretending to call Zelensky and Biden because the wires on my ears and genitals were connected to an old phone. It was real hell, they knocked out several of my teeth when they beat me. They even put a knife on the pathos and made me do squats to hurt my butt and anusI thought I was going to die“, claims Andrej.

Nadia Kniaz (30) works as a gardener and her husband was arrested because he was in the Ukrainian army. She was drinking coffee in a cafe near her home when the Russians began bombing her hometown.

“It was very close, it was very scary. The Russians arrested my husband because he is a former member of the Ukrainian army. They blindfolded him and started beating him, then put a gun to his head and threatened to kill him if he didn’t tell them everything he knew about the Ukrainian army. After some time, they released him. They wanted him to be a collaborator, but he refused. Ukraine will win this war, but at what price? Too many people died, the Russians have been here for a year, a long time has passed since they brought us terrorNadia said.

Andriy Yermak, director of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskystates that they are the scale of Russian war crimes is enormous and far greater than even unofficial reports. According to him, in every liberated village and city, there are many evidences of torture and murder without any trial. The Ukrainian government fears that thousands of women have been brutally raped since the beginning of the war.

Sushi bar worker, Karina Tereshkova (23), was raped and tortured before being killed by Russian soldiers. She and many citizens of Buča were tortured by Russian soldiers for days during March 2022. Her mother Olena Derenko (42) suffers and curses Russia every day.

“She fought for her life because they pulled out her nails, and they were real animals to her. I hate all Russians and curse them. I cry every day, they caused us so much pain and sufferingOleg said.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

