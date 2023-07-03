War in Syria, the UN will investigate 100,000 cases of missing persons

Il conflict in Syria it is finished, so the chronicles tell us. Neighboring states repatriate refugeeshe leads Bashar al-Assad it is rehabilitated by Interpol and the Arab League, and finally the reconstruction has begun.

Belying this dominant narrative are, in the most tragic way possible, the hundreds of people who died in the Aegean Sea shipwreck fleeing Daraa, the city in Syria where the revolt had begun in 2011. Another denial comes from the incessant request for justice by the families of at least 100,000 people missinglargely by government security forces.

Read Also

Shipwreck, video denies Athens: ship adrift already at sunset

The United Nations gave them a little answer. On June 29, the General Assembly set up an independent international body with the task of clarifying the fate of the disappeared and trying to give an answer to the families, which it is feared in most cases will only be able to put an end to a distressing and very long time of waiting and uncertainty. The task of this body will be to record every single missing person reportconsolidate and cross-reference existing information and submit requests to the Syrian government.

The vote followed up on the Secretary General’s proposal Guterrescontained in relationship presented by him in August 2022. On 23 June Amnesty International and 101 other civil society organizations had sent a letter to the member states of the United Nations asking them to vote in favor of the establishment of the body.

Previous Article

Israeli army drone strike in Jenin: 4 Palestinians dead and 27 others injured