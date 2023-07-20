War in Ukraine, 50 billion in environmental damage among the consequences: what to know

BRUSSELS. War in Ukraine, compensation for damages and the grain issue. Themes that have now become a constant on the political agenda of chancelleries and governments throughout Europe, still extremely topical and destined to remain. Because if the hopes of an end to a conflict are not lacking, even if it seems difficult to understand how and at what times, the challenge in the background will remain that of paying Moscow for the reparation of what it will not in fact be possible to compensate. For Kiev, any reimbursement seriously risks being partial, because at the current state, at the level of international law “there are no legal instruments for ecocide”, the massive destruction of nature which in Ukraine, to date, amounts to over 50 billion euros in damages.

It is the European Parliament that has turned the spotlight on one of the aspects of the Russian conflict in Ukraine, which has so far been little addressed. A thematic and focused working document on the impact of military operations on the environment takes stock. As of July 18, 2023, estimates based on environmental inspections of Ukraine show that Russia’s invasion thus far has resulted in $27 billion of negative air impacts, $1.5 billion of negative water impacts, $0.3 billion of soil deterioration, and $23.6 billion of waste pollution. Total environmental damage: approximately 52.4 billion euros.

A heavy bill that risks becoming even more so as military operations continue and which, as mentioned, is difficult to demand when the time comes to lay down arms and rebuild the country. In the absence of specific forecasts, the international community will have to work to define rules and mechanisms on ecocide that do not exist today, otherwise everything will have to fall, at least as regards the environmental aspect, on world governments and international donors.

Net of the accounting issue, however, the food issue arises. While the extension of the wheat agreement has European and world leaders in suspense, and also holds sway among EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, the European Parliament working document emphasizes the damage to Ukrainian soil due to the risks associated with domestic agricultural production and global food security.

The war waged in Ukraine “has compromised agricultural production in Ukraine, which is vital for the country’s economy and for global food security”, denounces the working document of the European Parliament. Contamination caused by weapons “poses a long-term problem”, since reclaiming the country’s fields and making them cultivable and productive again “requires significant resources, takes long times and involves risks”. However, it is clarified, before the situation returns to normal “a significant part of the arable land would be unusable for years”.

