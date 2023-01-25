«Today I announce that we will send 31 tanks to Ukraine so that they can defend themselves against the threat and violence from Russia». Thus the American president Biden in his awaited speech on support for Ukraine in one of the probably decisive moments of the conflict.

The American president’s decision constitutes a sharp change of position by the administration, which until last week had opposed the sending of advanced tanks to Ukraine. The supply of the tanks will be financed through the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, the Ukrainian security assistance initiative which takes weapons and equipment directly from private industry instead of from US arsenals.

«I had a long conversation with Scholz, Macron, Sunak and Meloni. We are united in support for Ukraine» Biden said again, in spite of Russia «which expected us to separate». «There is no threat to Russia in all of this, we are helping Ukraine to defend itself, ours is not an offensive against Russia. We will not allow – he added – that a nation snatches a territory from another”.

