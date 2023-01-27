The war in Ukraine shows no sign of stopping and the Italian government, like the rest of the western world, “taking note of the situation on the ground almost a year after the Russian invasion” and strengthened by the great cohesion among the allies, deems it right to “continue to provide all-round assistance to Kiev», explained Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after an international call with Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Great Britain and Germany. But on the right there are those who see it in a diametrically opposite way and take a very strong position against the escalation. It is Gianni Alemanno, former mayor of Rome, former minister, and now spokesman for the “Stop the War” committee. In an interview with The print he confides all his perplexities regarding the bellicose action in progress.

«Foreword: for months we were told that Russia was about to lose the war in Ukraine and it was only a matter of time. Then the Kiev counter-offensive stopped and the Russians started to advance again. So Zelensky began to desperately invoke new and heavier armaments, not to win but to avoid being overwhelmed», says Alemanno.

Former mayor, but isn’t Europe’s choice to continue supplying arms to Kiev a way to force Putin to stop?

«Even accepting this unlikely reasoning, there is no trace of a willingness to use the increase in armaments in Ukraine as an instrument of deterrence and a brake on the conflict. When you have these intentions, you put some credible proposals on the plate, you offer the enemy some escape route to find an acceptable compromise”.

So, in your opinion, the Atlantic Alliance is currently not working in any way to find a ‘way to peace’?

“Absolutely not. They are only upping the ante, even demanding the reconquest of Crimea, ranting about courts to punish Russia and destroy Putin.”

But, if it is as you say, what are the reasons for all this?

“This is only an escalation towards the abyss dictated by internal political reasons of all Western governments, starting with Biden’s United States in difficulty due to the FBI investigations into the documents found in his homes”.

But how is Italy doing in all this?

«Unfortunately, the Italian government is at the forefront. Germany had tried to resist American pressure to put it even more at the forefront of this conflict by sending Leopard 2 tanks. But in the end – isolated from the French and Italian governments – Sholz had to give in with the excuse of alleged supplies of US tanks (yet to be built)».

What do you suggest we do?

“It is necessary to relaunch the peace initiatives in every possible way, shouting at those who do not want to hear, doing everything to save Italy and Europe from this madness”.