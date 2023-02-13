Home World War in Ukraine, Guardian: “So Iran supplied drones to Russia”
War in Ukraine, Guardian: "So Iran supplied drones to Russia"

War in Ukraine, Guardian: "So Iran supplied drones to Russia"

Iran has used ships and planes from a state-owned company to smuggle technologically advanced armed drones into Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. This was revealed by sources in Iran familiar with the sale of the drones, their capabilities and production specifications cited by the Guardian. According to sources, at least 18 drones have been handed over to the Russian Navy following a visit by officials and technicians to Tehran last November. On that occasion, the 10-man Russian delegation selected six Mohajer-6 drones, which have a range of about 200km and can carry two missiles under each wing, along with 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones. Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which have been used by Russia in kamikaze raids on Ukrainian targets, these high-flying drones are designed to drop bombs and return to base intact.

Most of the drones sent to Russia, according to the Guardian, were secretly taken from an Iranian ship on the Caspian Sea and then transferred to the sea on a Russian Navy vessel. Others were sent via a state-owned Iranian airline. Iran has also sent technicians to Moscow to help put the drones into service, according to the sources. These products, the British newspaper points out, were produced in the same military factory in Isfahan that was targeted on January 28 by what is believed to have been an Israeli raid. The last delivery of drones would take place on November 20th

