DNIPRO – It won’t end tomorrow or even in a month, but the Ukrainian counter-offensive it started. In the night between Sunday and Monday, a communiqué not from the Ukrainian side, but from the Russian side, announced the attack (explaining that, however, everything was already over). “The enemy has launched a large-scale offensive on 5 sectors of the South Donetsk front. But it has not achieved its objectives”, signed by the Russian Defense Ministry.