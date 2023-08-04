War in Ukraine, Kiev: “We hit and disabled a Russian ship in the Crimea”. Moscow denies

L’Ukraine claims to have disabled a Russian naval vessel from the fleet of black sea in the attack – which Moscow claims to have thwarted – on the Russian port of Novorossiysk, in the Crimea. This was written by various Ukrainian Telegram channels and the Guardian. According to the intelligence service of Ukraine, the ship hit is the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which would have reported a gash in the hull and would now be out of order. A video on social networks and on Ukrainian Telegram channels, the veracity of which is not verifiable, shows a subjective view of an alleged maritime drone hitting the side of a ship. Another video shows a ship leaning on its side.

The article War in Ukraine, Kiev: "We hit and disabled a Russian ship in the Crimea". Mosca denies it comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

