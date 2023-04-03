Total clash over the arrest of the metropolitan of the Kiev Caves monastery. The “number two” of the Russian Security Council and president of “United Russia”, Dmitry Medvedev, is sure that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will have to answer before God for his actions against the Kiev Caves monastery. “I’m sure that Zelensky and his friends will appear not only before the judgment of man but above all before his judgment”, that of God. “And that they will be punished for everything they have done”. He wrote about it on his Telegram channel, reports the Russian agency Tass.

Metropolitan Pavel of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra Cave Monastery was placed under house arrest for 2 months by a local court. The metropolitan, whose church is subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate (unlike the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been autocephalous since 2018) was also banned from communicating with the faithful. In the morning, the Ukrainian secret services (the SBU) had inspected the places of his residence: they accused him of “justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorifying its participants”, of “inciting interreligious hatred” and justify “Russia’s aggression”. The monks were handed an eviction order requiring them to leave the monastery on March 29, which they tried to stop by appealing to justice, which was rejected. The Ukrainian authorities have announced that they will not use force to expel the monks, but that they will have to comply with the eviction order and respect the law.