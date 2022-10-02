Listen to the audio version of the article

“Any use of nuclear weapons will have serious consequences for Russia.” The response to Vladimir Putin’s threats on the use of tactical nuclear warheads to protect the new self-proclaimed borders with the annexations of the Ukrainian regions comes from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who in an interview with NBC denounced the rhetoric of the Kremlin leader as “dangerous” and “reckless”.

The alliance, he warned, stands ready to respond firmly and united to any deliberate attack on its critical infrastructure.

Kiev joins NATO unanimously

But on the accession of Kiev, which President Volodymyr Zelensky has again clamored after the tsar’s last tear, Stoltenberg reiterated that any decision must be agreed upon by all members.

In any case, he assured, the allies will continue to support Ukraine, which continues to make progress on the ground, as evidenced by the reconquest of Lyman. The city “is totally liberated”, Zelensky confirmed, thanking the army and celebrating the return of “Ukrainian flags in the Donbass”.

Zelensky’s appeal to the Russians

The Kiev leader addressed the Russians directly, urging them to abandon Putin. “Until you all solve the problem with the one who started it all, who started this senseless war for Russia against Ukraine – he said – you will be killed one by one, scapegoating, not to admit that this war is a historical error for Russia ». After inducing the Russian troops to a new, sensational retreat, the resumption of Lyman, a strategic railway hub in Donetsk, gave breath back to the Kiev counter-offensive, right after the Kremlin annexed the region. A decision that has also received formal green light from the Constitutional Court of Moscow, while the Duma is preparing to ratify the treaties signed on Friday by the tsar with the separatist leaders of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The annexation process

Within the Russian Federation, new Putin decrees establish, the regions will enter with the borders of the day of annexation and will keep the same name, although at the moment only those of the Donbass will have the status of Republic with Russian as the official language, while interim leaders will be indicated awaiting local elections scheduled in a year’s time.