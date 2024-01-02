War in Ukraine Russia, Putin: ‘No surrender’. Zelensky: ‘Moscow doesn’t want peace’

The Italian Embassy in Ukraine joins the city mourning decreed for today by the Kiev authorities and displays its Italian and European flags at half-mast. “We express, on behalf of the Italian Government, our heartfelt condolences for the 42 dead and our deep closeness to the 160 injured, victims of the attacks unleashed by Russia on 29 December, a violence that affected homes, schools, hospitals, churches, centers commercial throughout the Ukrainian territory. These further losses add to the dramatic number of innocent civilian victims and soldiers killed in the defense of the homeland”, we read in a note. “Italy and its Government remain at Ukraine’s side at 360 degrees, for as long as necessary. We join the chorus of all those who ask for a just peace on our continent, Europe”, it is underlined.

