Ukraine accuses Russia of looting the empty houses in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes in order to prepare for street fighting: both sides know it will be one of the most important battles of the war.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been engaged in confidential talks with senior Russian officials, who have said they want to contain the risk of an ever-expanding war on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky said it was essential to force Russia to participate in “genuine” peace talks, describing it as a destabilizing force on various issues, including climate change. A senior Zelensky adviser said Ukraine has never refused to negotiate with Russia and is ready for talks with its future leader, but not Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky said the East Donetsk region remained the “epicenter” of the fighting. Ukraine has received its first delivery of Apside air defense systems, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. North Korea said it never traded weapons with Russia. The denial comes after the United States said North Korea appeared to be supplying Russia with artillery shells.

Three senior Ukrainian officials confirmed that the shares of strategic companies were taken over by the defense ministry under wartime laws. The decision was made at a maximum security meeting last Saturday and went into effect the following day, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a briefing.