The Russian ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov was summoned tomorrow at 11 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, the embassy in Rome announced, quoted by the agency Tass. The news comes on the 221st day of the war in Ukraine, with President Zelensky announcing “full control” of Lyman, a crucial logistical hub for the Russian forces deployed in the Southeast, in a video on Telegram. The country that woke up after a night of new bombing of Moscow on Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops also attacked the districts of Nikopol and Kryvorizky, in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, said the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko: “Kamikaze drones, Uragan, Grad and heavy artillery: with these weapons, the enemy has attacked the two districts ». And while the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, signed a decree preventing “hostile countries” from using the territory of the Federation for road transport, Ukrainian President Zelensky warned the Russians in his evening video: ” Until you solve the problem with Putin you will be killed one by one, scapegoating ». Regarding the victims, Unicef ​​denounced a massacre in the Kharkiv region, among the 26 dead there are 13 children and a pregnant woman. The death of rapper Ivan Petunin, aka Walkie, who announced his suicide on his Telegram channel aroused dismay: «I’m not ready to kill. I cannot take the sin of murder on my soul and I do not want to. I am not willing to kill for any ideal. ‘

Russian Constitutional Court approves annexations

The Russian Constitutional Court approved the annexation treaties signed on Friday by the president, Vladimir Putin, with the separatist leaders of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. According to the Court, “the treaties conform to the Constitution of the Russian Federation”. As a result of the annexation, the Court specifies according to the Tass agency, all the inhabitants of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, of the Zaporozhzhia and Kherson regions “are recognized as citizens of the Russian Federation, with the exception of people who, within one month, they declare their intention to maintain a different citizenship for them and / or their minor children or to remain stateless ».

Kiev, 24 prison exchanges with Russia, 808 Ukrainians freed

“To date, 24 prisoner exchanges have been carried out and 808 Ukrainians have been released from captivity,” said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, as reported by Ukrinform. Maliar recalled that at the beginning of the invasion by the Russians, the Council of Ministers decided to establish the Coordination Command for the treatment of prisoners of war, which operates on the basis of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and it brings together more than ten state institutions and organizations. In this context, you stressed that Ukraine complies with all the rules of the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Moscow: “New triple offensive by the Ukrainians rejected”. Towards Nikolayv and hometown Zelensky, Andreev and Krivoy Rogo

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Russian armed forces have “rejected” a new attempt by the Ukrainians to advance in three directions: towards Nikolayv-Kryvyi Rih (the latter is Zelensky’s hometown), in the homonymous oblast, towards Andreev , in Zaporizhzhia, and towards Krivoy Rogo, in Mikolayv, all in southern Ukraine This was reported by the Tass agency. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said 31 tanks were destroyed in the rejected Ukrainian offensive, 78 special vehicles and 240 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Farnesina, Razov convened tomorrow, an initiative within the EU

The Farnesina confirms the convocation of the Russian ambassador to Rome. “This is a coordinated action within the EU,” explains the Foreign Ministry.

Moscow: “7 Ukrainian ammunition and missile depots destroyed” in various regions

The Russian Defense Ministry says Russian forces in Ukraine destroyed seven missile and other artillery ammunition depots of the Kiev armed forces. The deposits, writes the Moscow government quoted by Tass, were in the Kharkiv, Nikolayv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Novaya Kaluga, in the Kherson region, Moscow always says, an S-300 missile system was destroyed.

Repeated attacks in the night on Dnipropetrovsk: “The Russians used kamikaze drones, missiles, heavy artillery”

Russian troops attacked the districts of Nikopol and Kryvorizky, in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk all night, the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko quoted by UNIAN said. “Kamikaze, Uragan, Grad and heavy artillery drones: with these weapons, the enemy attacked the two districts of Nikopolsky and Kryvorizky,” he said.

Zelensky, Lyman completely freed from Russian forces

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that Lyman, a strategic city in the east of the country and located in one of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, has been “completely liberated” by the troops of Moscow. «From 12:30 (11:30 in Italy) Lyman is completely free. Thanks to our army! », Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

Kiev, Russian losses exceed the fallen USSR in Afghanistan

The Russian military killed in Ukraine has exceeded 60,000 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military staff quoted by the Kyiv Independent in his daily bulletin. If the figure were confirmed, it would be, in just over seven months, more than four times the total Soviet losses suffered in the almost ten-year war in Afghanistan (1979-1989), which amounted to about 15,000, according to official figures of the USSR. The enemy soldiers killed in Ukraine, according to Kiev, are now 60,110, an increase of 500 in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin, Russian tanks are now 2,377 (+23), armored vehicles 4,975, and 337 artillery pieces.

Russian military plane crashes at the Crimea airport, according to the Ukrainians it was full of ammunition

During the night, Russia bombed Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram that Russian forces struck the city and surrounding area during the night; Starukh did not provide further details on the attack. He reports it on The Kyiv independent.

Zelensky, Ukrainian flag waving in farce referendum areas

The Ukrainian flag is already flying in many places in the Donbass, where Russia has held a “farce” referendum on annexation. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Russia has organized a farce in the Donbass. An absolute farce that he wanted to present as a referendum. And now the Ukrainian flag is flying there, ”he said in his usual late-night speech. “This week Ukrainian flags have risen in Donbass and next week there will be even more,” he assured him after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Lyman.

The battle for the Azovstal shot in first person by the soldier: the unpublished images released after the liberation

Russia closes road transport to “hostile countries”

The Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has signed a decree preventing “hostile countries” from using the territory of the Federation for road transport. There are exceptions for certain categories of goods, including medicines and certain types of food, clothing and technology products.

Zelensky to the Russians, leave Putin or you will be killed one by one

Volodymyr Zelensky warned the Russians in his evening video intervention. “Until you solve” the problem with the one who started it all, who started this senseless war for Russia against Ukraine, you will be killed one by one, scapegoating, not to admit that this war is a historical mistake for Russia, ”he said, after the recent successes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass. «There they have already begun to delve into: they look for the culprits, accusing some generals of failures. This is the first bell that should be heard at all levels of the Russian government, ”he added.

Eni: "Today no gas supply to Italy from Russia through Austria". But Von der Leyen: "Europe will have enough for the winter" 01 October 2022



Unicef, “13 children and a pregnant woman killed in Kharkiv”

“The news coming to us from our offices in Kharkiv where today 13 children and a pregnant woman were killed in the Kharkiv region are terrible. Our hearts and our thoughts are dramatically affected for families ». This was stated in a note by Andrea Iacomini Spokesperson of Unicef ​​Italy. «This war continues to claim innocent victims, hopes and dreams of many girls and boys. As in the first months of the war, Italy and the whole world must return to the streets and shout enough of this massacre », he concludes.

Ukrainian soldiers enter Lyman and wave the flag: the video of the liberation

Zelensky, after Lyman we will plant more flags in the Donbass

“The Ukrainian flag is in Lyman. This week we have planted more Ukrainian flags in the Donbass. In a week there will be even more ». President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video message, on the day the Russians withdrew from the strategic city in the south-east. In Lyman “the fighting is still ongoing, but there is no trace of a pseudo-referendum there,” added Zelensky, referring to the vote called by Moscow in the occupied areas to annex them to Russia. One vote, he added, “condemned even today by even more voices in the world.”

The US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, said he was “very encouraged” by the Ukrainian reconquest of the strategic city of Lyman, taken from the Russians, adding that this is a very important military step forward for Kiev, which cuts the lines of Russian supplies at the Donbass front and between the fronts in the east and south of Ukraine. “Without those connecting routes it will be more difficult for the Russians,” Lloyd said in an interview with Reuters cited from the site of Guardian. The head of the Pentagon – writes the website of the British daily – did not respond about the danger of a military escalation by Russia or the potential use of nuclear weapons.

