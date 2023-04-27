War in Ukraine, the Russian defense line for the counteroffensive: 800 kilometers of armored vehicles

Russia’s military has built a defensive line more than 800 kilometers long, tripled in some places, and mobilized large numbers of soldiers to hold it, pending an announced Ukraine counter-offensive. After a Russian offensive in recent months, with limited progress, the Ukrainian army is preparing its counteroffensive, announced for the spring, although it could be postponed to the summer. The Russian military appears to have learned from past mistakes and has organized its defenses with the aim of keeping the conflict a war of attrition.

FORTIFICATIONS – Russia’s defensive installations stretch along a front of 800-900 kilometers, from the southern city of Kherson to northeastern Ukraine. Along this defensive line, “layers of fortifications and trenches” accumulate, explains Brady Africk of the American Enterprise Institute think tank. According to the expert, “these are anti-tank traps, barriers, prefabricated defense lines such as dragon’s teeth (pyramidal structures used since the Second World War)”, as well as trenches for soldiers. The Ukrainian attacks will hit several successive defense lines. “The goal of the Russians is to deal the blow” with the front line, explains Pierre Razoux, academic director of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES). In the second line of defense, “the enemy attack tends to get entangled and, if it manages to overcome it, the third line becomes really complicated,” says the French analyst.

WHERE? WHEN? – The long front line offers several options as to where a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive might take place, and perhaps Kiev has not yet decided where to launch it. “In any defensive strategy, you try to bring the attacker into the area you have chosen,” explains Andrew Gaker, an analyst at the UK’s Janes Institute. According to this expert, perhaps the Ukrainians have not yet chosen the place to start the counter-offensive, which could be preceded by a decoy, a small-scale attack to mobilize the Russians against an attack that will not be the main attack. The counter-offensive could start in Bakhmut, the city in Donbas where the longest battle of the conflict is taking place and currently 80 percent controlled by the Russian army, says Vasily Kachin of the Moscow Higher School of Economics. “The information we have is very limited,” admits Kachin. The head of Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has predicted that the counter-offensive will begin on May 9 (the commemoration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany), when his troops intend to take control of the entire devastated city.

CONCENTRATION OF RUSSIAN TROOPS – The Kremlin is confident that the defensive lines will hold thanks to a large concentration of Russian soldiers, after several reservist recruitment campaigns. “Even if depleted by his efforts, the Russian system will have sufficient manpower reserves to absorb the shock,” say Philipe Gros and Vincent Tourret in a study by the Fondation pour la Recherche Strategique, a French think tank. In September, the Ukrainian army managed to carry out a dazzling counter-offensive in the north-eastern region of Kharkov, but now the Russian position “is much more solid than it was then”, acknowledges former French colonel and military historian Michel Goya. “No Ukrainian offensive, even the most effective, will be enough to end the war,” says Kachin.

PRESSURE ON UKRAINE – The Ukrainian army is theoretically better armed than it was a year ago, thanks to substantial military aid from Western countries, especially the United States. However, some of these armaments have yet to reach the front lines. Kiev also has to deal with the complexity of combining old Soviet weapons with more modern Western ones. According to the Foundation for Strategic Research, Ukrainian troops suffer “a high level of losses due to warfare of attrition, especially among the most experienced officers and soldiers”. Furthermore, the Ukrainian army suffers from “drastically limited ammunition consumption”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is aware of these difficulties, but also of pressure from Western allies, especially the United States, where sending military aid to Ukraine is increasingly discussed. Zelensky «has no right to make mistakes. He will be able to act only when he is sure of his blow », Razoux said about the possible counter-offensive.