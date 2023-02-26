It’s not easy to understand what’s going on war in Ukraine. The tentacles of disinformation are so vast and entrenched that building a truthful picture is next to impossible. To do this, let’s try to use some numbers: let’s start with the armaments.

From a site considered reliable and which takes into account only visually verifiable armaments, it is clear that the Russia lost 9368 heavy guns, of which 5942 were destroyed, 268 damaged, 376 abandoned and 2782 captured. According to statistics, this would be almost a third of the heavy weapons that Russia had at the beginning of the war. These are now available to the army Ukrainian. Putting aside those destroyed or damaged, there is a considerable amount left to use, more than enough for the size of the Ukrainian military which has 200 thousand soldiers – against the 850,000 available to Russia.

So why does the country keep asking for weapons? It is clear that the request refers to weapons superior, but it is also true that these require an army trained to use them. At the moment Europa e United States they mainly sent the armaments they want to get rid of to Ukraine, to reconstitute them with more modern models. And so the modernization of the Western war machine is happening thanks to the war in Ukraine. Without this conflict it would have been impossible pass a rearmament project of this size. A bonanza, in short, for the war industry which had been languishing for several years.

Let’s move on to the cost of war and the eventual reconstructionanother crucial point that is never talked about enough. From another site it appears that from 24 January 2022 to 15 January 2023 the disbursement of the United States, which includes humanitarian actions and military aid, was equal to 73.2 billion euros and the institutions of the European Union, namely the Commission and the Council of Europe, have spent 35 billion euros. The United Kingdom 8.3 billion euros, Germany 6.16, Canada 4.02, Poland 3.5, France 1.68 and Italy 1.02. In October 2022, the IMF approved a credit line of $1.3 billion.

Cannot find stats trustworthy about the cost of one year of war in Ukraine for Ukraine, but an extrapolation can be made. One year of war has produced a 35 percent contraction in GDP. To this must be added the figures mentioned above, relating to various types of aid and credit lines. And so if the war goes on for another year, the expense will certainly be the same or higher non inferior. The more GDP contracts, the more it will cost to rebuild, the more Western countries spend on aid, the higher the dedicated public to cover. The question to ask is: where will all this money come from? Certainly not from our taxes.

The main idea that circulates like the coronavirus in the news is from Russia, in particular from Russian money stuck in the West – which is what Ursula von der Leyen he claimed last week. But the self-appointed general of Brussels has reckoned without the innkeeper. Let’s see why.

According to theEconomist there are 300 billion dollars of Russian reserves in Europe and the United States and up to trillion dollars of Russian private citizens. The former are owned by the Russian state and have not been frozen but immobilized, because the banks that hold them have been prohibited from doing business with Russia. The trillion includes direct investments that are very difficult to locate. In reality, the assets of the oligarchs amount to 400 billion dollars of which only 50 have been frozen.

The concept of frozen assets and money, then, is very different from that of confiscation. A frozen asset remains the property of the owner, a confiscated asset changes ownership. To confiscate private assets, you must have committed a crime that involves confiscation – mafia crimes for example – and therefore it will not be easy to apply this principle to the simple citizenship Russian.

Much, much more complex is the situation of reserves, which must be frozen before being confiscated, which has not yet happened. The reserves are then protected by the sovereign nation’s immunity against criminal charges that could justify confiscation. The only exception is the state of war: in fact during that in Iraq Bush froze and confiscated the money of Saddam Hussein. You could do it because the United States was at war with Iraq, but today Washington is not at war with Mosca. At the diplomatic level, confiscating Russian reserves would deprive the West of a powerful instrument of pressure on Putin, who may be willing to negotiate to get them back; once that lever is removed the West would have very little to negotiate on. But the real problem would be the destruction of the status quo of international legislation. If the West hoards Russian reserves in its own banks, then other nations might do the same with Western assets and deposits in theirs. This would set a dangerous precedent. Second, such an action would lead to the immediate withdrawal of other countries’ reserves from Western financial institutions.

Of course both Biden and Von der Leyen these things they know them, but they are careful not to advertise them. The first is using the war as a springboard for re-election, a decision taken by the party to block the rise of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez; the second instead plays war with other people’s lives and money.