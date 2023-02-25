To trace pragmatism e caution between the authorities, one year after the start of theRussian invasion in Ukraineyou have to listen to the other military spheres. It may seem like a paradox, but from the US Chief of Staff Mark Milley to the Chief of Staff of the Italian Defense, Joseph Cavo Dragonethe more entries Realist are those of the driver armed forces. “No one can win the war,” they both said. And not just once. The last to reiterate it in chronological order was Cavo Dragone: “I’m still of the opinion that a military solution cannot be found. Neither one, i Russianswill they ever be able to unseat the leadership ucrainanor the Ukrainians will succeed in recapturing all territory that they have been invasion from Russia. This is a figure that remains constant over time, ”she explained on the day the falls first anniversary of the beginning of the conflict.

“We definitely can’t afford another one ‘frozen’ conflict in the heart of Europe. I told the Copasir: it is necessary to reflect on the aftermath, on the world to come, different from what it was before the invasion of Ukraine. There are no alternatives to overcome the rubble and the pain”, was the alert delivered by the admiral who leads the Italian armed forces in an interview with The print. Thus while large sections of the political-institutional world on both sides of the ocean argue that Ukraine “must win” and the western world will do everything to support it, the most expert of the dynamics boots on the ground of a conflict they affirm the exact opposite, preaching caution. And they warn about the risks ofescalation. Milley has already said it three times in just over three months. Last time, last week, you chose the columns of Financial Times: “It will be practically impossible for the Russians to reach theirs goals and it’s unlikely that Russia succeeds in conquering the Ukraine. Not gonna happen”. And he then stressed: “It is very difficult that Kiev’s forces succeed in driving Putin’s forces out of their territories”. In short, the conflict “can only end at a negotiating table”.

Cavo Dragone went further, asking himself some questions that also concern theorigin of the conflict and the posture that the leader occidentali took over before February 24, 2022. The premise is that the answer “doesn’t exist yet” but “we will have to give it in the near future”, so the Chief of the Defense Staff wonders: “There were elements of instability what did we not catch? There has been some shortage in communication? We could have had a better chance in proposing dialogue and inclusion? We will have to do a examination of conscience to understand if the international community could give answers in this sense”. Questions that, posed in an Italian TV lounge by an analyst or a politician, would have unleashed all hell. But since Cavo Dragone certainly cannot be accused of “Putinism” they are not criticized. The admiral also opened ai 12 points for peace made public by Chinesereserving the right to deepen the document, because “at the moment we must not neglect nothing” and “any element that could be a harbinger of a change of situationmust be examined carefully”.