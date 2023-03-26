Home World War in Ukraine, Zelensky’s prophecy: Russia will lose on all fronts
War in Ukraine, Zelensky's prophecy: Russia will lose on all fronts

War in Ukraine, Zelensky’s prophecy: Russia will lose on all fronts

Zelensky makes his prophecy about war. In his message, the Ukrainian president hopes that the Kremlin will have to lose the war not only on the military front but also on the economic and cultural front. “Step by step, we are doing everything possible and everywhere for Russian revanchism to lose in each of the elements of its aggression against Ukraine and the freedom of peoples in general,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainska Pravda. «Russia must lose on the battlefield, in the economy, in international relations and in its attempts to replace historical truth with some imperial myths. The Kremlin is losing in its attempts to enslave our people.”

«Another week of defense is almost over, another week of Ukraine getting stronger. And when the enemy has become even more isolated, even more hopeless,” said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The president recalled the pact with Japan and the aid received «from the United States, Lithuania, Finland and Germany. In addition, the Swedish parliament approved the 11th defense support package for Ukraine.” After stressing that Russia must be defeated in all fields, the president said that “it is the large-scale defeat of Russia that will be a reliable guarantee against new aggressions and crises”.

