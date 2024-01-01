War, latest news. Hamas commander who led attack on kibbutz killed in Gaza. Putin: «Let’s wipe out Ukraine»

New Year’s Eve under bombs last night in Ukraine. Moscow says an attack by Kiev forces left at least 4 dead and 13 injured in the city of Donetsk. The authorities in Odessa instead speak of one dead and several injured after the Ukrainian port city was targeted by Russian drones. Attacks also on Lviv. In his end-of-year speech, Zelensky promised to “devastate” Moscow’s forces. Putin did not mention the war in his speech, but remarked: “We will never retreat.” Xi spoke of strengthened relations between China and Russia. More than 20 rockets were fired by Hamas against Israel last night, on New Year’s Eve. The army of the Jewish State has decided to bring back to the national territory 5 brigades engaged in ground operations in the Gaza Strip. US Navy helicopters sank three boats belonging to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels who attacked a container ship in the Red Sea.

Mattarella: “We are surrounded by the violence of wars, from Ukraine to Gaza”

13:57

Israel, hit Hezbollah cell, prepared drone attack

The Israel Defense Forces say they have struck a Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon that was preparing to launch drones into northern Israel. “An air force plane attacked the team before it could carry out the launch and destroyed the aircraft they were using,” says the IDF, quoted by the Israeli media. The military says it has also struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon with fighter jets.

13:51

Believed missing since October 7, 56-year-old Israeli killed at Kibbutz Beeri

Kibbutz Beeri announced that Ilan Weiss, 56, who had been missing since October 7, was killed by terrorists during the Black Saturday attack. Weiss had left home that morning to join the kibbutz’s emergency response team. His family had never heard from him again. His wife Shiri, 53, and daughter Noga, 18, were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. The two women were released on November 25.

13:36

Russian drones over Odessa and Lviv, also hit History museum

90 Russian drones launched over Ukraine: this is the ‘record’ achieved by the Russian Federation in the first hours of the new year, as declared by the Kiev Air Force. During the attacks, a 15-year-old boy was killed and seven people were injured in Odessa, while in Lviv a museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevych, a controversial Ukrainian nationalist and military commander who fought for the country’s independence, was seriously damaged. ‘Ukraine during the Second World War. On social media, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called it a “symbolic and cynical” act, adding that “this is a war for our history.”

