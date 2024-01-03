War latest news. Iran, over 100 dead from explosions near Soleimani tomb. USA: Israel has nothing to do with it

Japan: earthquake deaths rise to 64; another shock of magnitude 5.5. Zelensky, 300 missiles and 200 drones from Russia in five days. A general trade strike is underway in the main cities of the West Bank – including Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron – in protest over the killing of Hamas number 2 Saleh al-Arouri yesterday in Beirut. “Our first objective, of Italy and the G7, is to prevent the conflict from spreading,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

edited by Vittorio Nuti, Franco Pregnancy

Israel. The army destroys the house of Hamas number two

20:55

Man threatens to set himself on fire outside Russian embassy in Prague

The police intervened this evening at the Russian embassy in Prague, where according to the website Novinky.cz, an unidentified man who had poured flammable liquid on himself had threatened to set himself on fire. The police intervened and sent negotiators who convinced him not to commit the act.

20:34

USA will remain a significant military force in the Middle East

The US will continue to maintain a significant military presence in the Middle East: this was stated by the spokesman for the US National Security Council John Kirby.

19:52

USA, neither us nor Israel involved in attack in Iran

“There is no independent information on what happened in Iran, it is too early to make assessments but we have no reason to think that Israel is involved”: US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said this in response to the attack in the city of Kerman in Iran who also ruled out any US involvement in the episode